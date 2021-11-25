Metrolink train mechanical issues cause holiday delays

A Metrolink train was forced to stop in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday due to mechanical issues, causing holiday delays for commuters.

Antelope Valley Line 261 was stopped at approximately 10:29 a.m. due to a report of a fire on the train at the station located at Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.

Although they could not find anything in the car that might have indicated a blaze had broken out, the passengers on the AV Line had to be unloaded and the car had to be taken out of service.

“AV Line 261 to Lancaster is stopped at Santa Clarita due to mechanical issues,” read a MetrolinkAV tweet about the incident.

At approximately 11 a.m., Metrolink tweeted out that passengers off train 261 from Santa Clarita to Los Angeles were offered a $50 reimbursement for obtaining alternate transportation, according to Metrolink officials.

At roughly 11:15 a.m., AV line 161 to Lancaster was on the move once again after a 95-minute delay due to mechanical issues.

No injuries were reported as a result of the reported incident.