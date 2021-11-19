New proposed city platform includes criminal justice, COVID-19 objectives

In its upcoming meeting, the Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee is set to discuss and vote on adopting the Santa Clarita 2022 Legislative Platform that, among other things, adds language with regard to recent criminal justice reform and public health mandates.

Each year, the City Council Legislative Committee discusses and votes on an Executive and Legislative Platform that outlines policy statements regarding legislative and regulatory issues that are of interest to the city that are then sent to Congress and the state Legislature.

Among a number of their traditional policy stances, such as supporting legislation that assists the city with disaster preparedness, transportation and water resources, the 2022 platform also includes two new provisions.

“Revisions proposed in the draft Santa Clarita 2022 Executive and Legislative Platform include adding opposition of administrative or legislative actions to preempt judicial discretion in the review and sentencing of misdemeanors and felonies and support for public health orders to be based on local data and input,” reads the committee agenda item.

The only position that has been fully removed from the latest draft plan — but had been there in years past — is one that declares the city’s support for financial assistance in building a new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

On Thursday, the new station on Golden Valley Road formally opened following 50 years at the station’s previous Magic Mountain Parkway location.

Small wording changes were also made to a handful of other positions, ranging from telecommunications, to broadband to homelessness issues.

Open to members of the public, the City Council Legislative Committee special meeting is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, in the Orchard Room on the first floor. The committee currently includes City Council members Cameron Smyth and Jason Gibbs.