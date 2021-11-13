Newhall chiropractor accused of fraud returns to court

A Newhall chiropractor, who was one of 15 chiropractors charged in a $6 million insurance fraud and illegal kickback scheme involving medical claims made on car crashes, returned to court this week.

Robin Stacy Long, 53, of Newhall, was arrested and charged on suspicion of a number of counts, including charges of insurance fraud and participating in patient referral rebates when licensed in the healing arts or as a chiropractor.

She is set to return on Jan. 21 for a prelim setting. A prelim setting is a hearing date to schedule a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.

The suspects who Long was arrested alongside were all booked in 2019. According to investigators, Long’s co-conspirators are from various places in Los Angeles County including Beverly Hills, Sherman Oaks, Yorba Linda and Irvine.

The ring included filing false claims for medical services, and the alleged ringleader of the operation, Yury Chernega of Studio City, reportedly offered to refer new patients to other chiropractors in return for an illegal referral fee, through which he collected about $6 million, prosecutors have said.