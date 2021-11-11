Newhall man arrested on suspicion of robbery, running over victim with car

A 32-year-old Newhall man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbing someone of a case of water, then running over the victim with his car.

The arrest stems from deputies receiving a report of a robbery on Oct. 30 on the 25900 block of Sandalia Drive in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim observed the suspect walk up his driveway and select a case of water from his open garage,” Arriaga said. “The suspect then ran back to his vehicle. The victim attempted to stop the suspect by placing himself in front of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect accelerated his vehicle and ran over the victim.”

According to Arriaga, the suspect is believed to have then fled the scene after allegedly assaulting the robbery victim with his car and an arrest was not made that day.

The reported victim sustained minor injury and was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene, Arriaga said.

The 32-year-old suspect was ultimately apprehended by law enforcement on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of at least one allegation of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, with great bodily injury and held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking logs.

The arrest report — a separate document from the LASD booking logs — that lists the specific allegations levied against him was not available as of the publication of this story.