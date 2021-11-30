Person ejected from vehicle in freeway collision

A person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on the northbound side of Highway 14 on Tuesday afternoon.

The exact status of the ejected passenger was not immediately known. However, the person had sustained serious injuries and one patient was transported at 3:54 p.m., according to initial reports.

The crash was first reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the 14, near Golden Valley Road, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

CHP Officers investigate a crash that resulted in one person being ejected onto the northbound side of Highway 14 on Tuesday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“We were dispatched to a traffic collision at 3:33 p.m. this afternoon,” said Narvaez. “The original report states that it was an advanced life support traffic collision.”

“California Highway Patrol reported that there was a traffic collision rollover with ejection,” he added.

CHP officer Edgar Figueroa, of the CHP Traffic Management Office, said the original report from a witness stated that a black SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and traveling in the center divider area of the freeway when it crashed with another unknown vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies blocking the northbound side of Highway 14 freeway at Golden Valley Road after a crash. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“As a result of that, somebody was ejected from the vehicle,” said Figueroa. “But we don’t know the extent of the injuries.”

Units, as of 3:40 p.m., were still on the scene and a SigAlert had been issued for all lanes, shutting them down while law enforcement and other emergency personnel worked to clear the scene, according to Figueroa.

The SigAlert was set to be in place for an unknown duration.