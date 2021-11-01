PhenQ Reviews 2021- The Best Thermogenic Fat Burner In The World

There’s no dearth of PhenQ reviews on the internet. It is a fat burner that has been around for over 11 years. One that has sold more than 190000 bottles so far. So, it’s only fair that there are hundreds of positive reviews for PhenQ.

But if you are new to PhenQ weight loss pills and wondering whether or not to choose this body fat burner to stop unhealthy weight gain in its tracks, there’s hardly any clarity on the subject. Knowing how this industry works, you cannot solely rely on free phenq reviews, can you?

You need to know, how PhenQ fits into your weight loss goals.

Does it amplify the fat burning effects of your diet? Will it help you lose weight even if you do not exercise? Are there any side effects to be aware of? Relax. We know what you are looking for.

That’s why we spent months digging up more credible information about PhenQ, its working methodology, its dosage, its side effects and so much more to help you decide whether PhenQ weight loss supplement is the right fit for you or not.

We even spoke to about 800 customers who have used PhenQ in the past year so that we get to know the fine print better. So, if you are wondering what PhenQ is all about or how does this supplement actually works, keep reading.

What Is PhenQ?

PhenQ is one of the most popular diet pills in the market right now. It’s an appetite suppressant, fat burner, energy booster, metabolism booster, and mood enhancer all combined in one capsule.

We hate the term miracle pill. But if there is one in the health and fitness industry, that does it all, then PhenQ is pretty close to it.

It’s a miracle pill that will help with the weight loss process without the need to go on an intense diet or do hours of cardio at the gym. That’s a checkbox that most fitness buffs want to tick while looking for a fat burner.

But, it’s equally important to know that PhenQ is able to produce the fat burning process without resorting to stimulants or synthetics. We have come across synthetic fat burners that contain chemicals like DNP, which will definitely promote rapid weight loss. But are so toxic that they can also kill you.

PhenQ on the other hand is completely natural. It can quickly and effectively help you stop weight gain within weeks, all this while maintaining your energy levels and mood.

How does PhenQ work?

While selecting a fat burner, it is very important to understand how the product works. This is what might help determine whether or not the product is a good fit for your fitness goal.

PhenQ is what we call a ‘Combination Fat Burner’. It is one pill that has the features of many types of diet pills combined. But it is primarily, a thermogenic fat burner that works by increasing your resting metabolic rate, also called RMR.

1- Increasing your metabolism safely

Boosting your metabolism is as easy as throwing a high concentration of stimulants into a pill. Trust us when we tell you this, there are tons of weight loss supplements that do exactly this.

But there’s a problem with this methodology. It’s not pleasant. Weight loss needs to be a pleasurable journey. It’s something that should not make you feel sick, depressed, or demotivated all the time.

PhenQ takes this problem head on by using natural ingredients to increase your RMR. RMR is the number of calories your body burns at rest, without any physical activity.

Simply put, it’s how many calories you burn if you were to lie down for a day doing absolutely nothing. By increasing your resting metabolic rate, PhenQ helps you lose weight without the fatigue and jitters that come along with other synthetic fat burners.

2- Limiting your appetite

Appetite suppressants are dime a dozen. But we are wary of synthetic appetite suppressants that work by tricking your brain into believing that you are full. These chemicals suppress appetite by altering the levels of certain neurotransmitters in your body, thereby disrupting the messages that your brain is sending to your gut.

While this might be effective at curbing food cravings, we advise you to stay away from these chemical appetite suppressants as they might disrupt the levels of several other chemicals like serotonin and dopamine which can lead to a lot of side effects.

PhenQ on the other hand is an all natural dietary supplement. It contains Nopal fiber, which works by slowing down the rate at which food moves through your gut, to make you feel more satisfied with smaller portions of food.

This way it not only helps you eat less but also spurs you into doing more intense workouts, which will work to furthering your weight loss efforts.

3- No Jitters, Crashes, or Mood Swings

For body weight loss to be sustainable, it is crucial that you have the right mindset. This includes being able to focus on your goal day in and day out, without feeling demotivated or exhausted from the process of losing weight.

You need to be able to sustain the process for long enough to reach your target weight. At the same time, you need a weight loss supplement that’s supportive of the many other responsibilities in your life.

One that keeps you energized, one that helps you stay focused, one that does not require copious amounts of caffeine in order to keep you awake during the day.

PhenQ ticks all of these boxes. It helps you stay on course with your fitness efforts while ensuring that there are no crashes or mood swings. You have more energy without making any changes to your diet.

The Ingredients of PhenQ

PhenQ contains a blend of 7 natural ingredients including amino acids and herbal concentrates. It’s incredible how these 7 ingredients work in synergy to produce all the effects that it does. We like the fact that it is very low in stimulants and the thermogenic effect is produced by a natural ingredient instead of caffeine.

Also, each of these ingredients has been specially chosen based on positive clinical evidence connected to the role they play in weight loss and overall health and wellbeing.

1. Capsimax Powder

This is a blend that contains a concentrated dose of naturally derived capsicum extract, which helps boost your metabolism by increasing the levels of norepinephrine in your body.

Consuming capsicum will also help your body with fat burn, by increasing the percentage of stored body fat it uses for energy, instead of relying on carbs for that purpose.

2. Calcium Carbonate

Calcium is not just used to strengthen bones and teeth. It’s also vital for weight loss as well because it helps regulate the levels of an enzyme called Adiponectin in your body.

Adiponectin is directly connected to the rate at which stored fat will be burned for energy. If you have low adiponectin levels, your metabolism will slow down drastically and this means that even the tiniest morsel of food will go straight to fat storage.

3. Chromium Picolinate

This is a naturally occurring mineral that helps boost your weight loss efforts by keeping the levels of blood sugar levels and insulin in check, which will help keep your appetite under control as well as reduce sugar cravings snacks.

Frequent insulin spikes hamper your weight loss journey by making it more difficult for your body to burn fat, which is why chromium picolinate is such a valuable ingredient to reduce cravings.

4. L-Carnitine Furmarate

This amino acid helps you lose weight by increasing the rate at which your body burns fats for energy. It works like a transport system shuttling stubborn body fat cells towards the fat burning furnaces in your body, which is known as your mitochondria.

It also helps you burn more calories throughout the course of the day, by increasing your energy levels and stamina.

5. Nopal

This is one ingredient that really impressed us. Studies have found that nopal cactus extract can be especially helpful for people who are obese because it helps them feel full faster and stay satisfied longer, thus preventing overeating and unnecessary snacking between meals.

Nopal is soluble fiber, which means that along with appetite suppression, it will also help flush out the toxins stored in your body, along as LDL cholesterol. A less toxic system means that you’re at lower risk of developing many lifestyle diseases, including cardiovascular conditions and type 2 Diabetes.

6. α-LACYS RESET®

α-LACYS RESET® is a powerful blend of L-Cystine, amino acid, and Alpha Lipoic Acid. This potent blend works in numerous ways to amplify the effectiveness of PhenQ. It activates an enzyme called AMP-kinase which then helps regulate adiponectin levels mentioned earlier, so your body starts burning fat instead of storing it.

It also improves your mood, helps stabilize hormones (vital for women), & prevents rapid onset of aging.

7. Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine anhydrous is the last component in the formula and as such, it complements all of the other components by giving you an extra burst of energy needed to get you through your workouts.

It also boosts the thermogenic effect so that your body burns calories throughout the day even when you are not exercising or working out. PhenQ only contains a small amount of caffeine, which is why you won’t experience any jitters or crashes after your energy boost wears off.

What are the benefits of using PhenQ?

PhenQ’s biggest advantage is that it is a combination fat burner. This means that regardless of what your biggest hurdle is, during your weight loss journey, this product can help you overcome it.

If you’re struggling with a fat loss plateau, then PhenQ is the right choice for you as it will stimulate your metabolism allowing you to accelerate fat burning. If your biggest problem is cravings and mood swings during the day, the ingredients in PhenQ diet pills will help you minimize your unhealthy snacking.

Here are the primary benefits of using PhenQ.

1- Lose Weight without exercising or dieting

PhenQ diet pills are a potent thermogenic agent, which works by initiating a process called thermogenesis, which will help you burn excess calorie intake by increasing your body temperature.

When your body temperature rises, it signals the breakdown of fats that have been stored in your adipose tissue. This is why consuming PhenQ on a daily basis will make you lose weight even if you don’t exercise or watch what you eat.

Not that we recommend this, but it is true.

2- Maintain a lean physique year round

Staying healthy and lean is not merely about weight loss. It’s also about keeping the fat off and staying slim for good. This means you need to ensure that your metabolism doesn’t slow down once you’ve lost those extra pounds.

PhenQ has ingredients like Capsimax powder and caffeine that kick your metabolism into overdrive and promotes weight loss for up to 24 hours after you’ve taken the supplement. Since it is completely natural, you can continue to take it in low doses for months or even year round.

This means that you will never regain the extra pounds and stay slim and lean for a long time span.

3- Have Peak Energy Levels during weight loss

PhenQ has multiple energy boosting ingredients like Chromium Picolinate and L-Carnitine which increase the production of ATP molecules in your body. These molecules are the main source of energy production for all cellular processes and if you have more ATP, then there’s always gas left in the tank.

Be it for exercise, for chores around the home, or for optimum performance at the workplace, you will have great mood and energy levels to do whatever you need.

4- Lose Body Fat, Not Muscle

There’s a big difference between losing fat vs. losing weight. In the former, you will lose excess fat from your body and keep your muscles intact, whereas the latter will cause you to lose lean muscle tissue as well.

Muscle is hard earned and it is crucial that the fat burner you choose is selective in its action. It should work by increasing lipolysis while preserving muscle tissue. Else, you risk looking skinny, rather than athletic when you achieve your goal body.

5- Sleep, Cognition, and Mood

One of the problems with fat burners that contain too many stimulants is that they can disrupt your natural circadian rhythm.

Not only will you have trouble sleeping, but your cognition and mood will also be affected adversely. PhenQ doesn’t contain any stimulants or harsh chemicals, so taking it in the evening will not affect your quality of sleep.

In fact, the B Vitamins are supportive of a normal sleep cycle and hence you will feel more refreshed in the morning.

All of these factors contribute towards the tolerability of a weight loss supplement. The more it affects your normal life, the more the probability that you will abandon the product midway. PhenQ makes it easy to lose weight.

Does PhenQ weight loss supplement really work?

You cannot blindly trust what manufacturers claim about their products and must verify for yourself. The last thing we would want is for people to “fall victim” to false advertising and be scammed by fraudulent weight loss product manufacturers.

However, to know the effectiveness of any fat loss supplement, take a look at the ingredients in the product and try to cross verify it with the scientific evidence that supports the use of these ingredients. Now check the dosages of the ingredients too.

Are the ingredients in sufficiently high dosages to work as described?

If the answer to all three questions is yes, then you should know that you’ve found a good fat burner. PhenQ has an impressive list of ingredients supported by clinical studies and they work synergistically to deliver weight loss effects faster than most other fat burners available in the market.

Besides, 190000 bottles of PhenQ have been sold already. If it was a gimmick, it wouldn’t have lasted this long. Plain and simple.

Does PhenQ have side effects?

Side effects in weight loss supplements are generally caused due to stimulants, or due to synthetic ingredients. In case of natural ingredients, unless it contains a potent allergen, side effects are very unlikely.

If you analyze the PhenQ ingredient list closely, there are neither stimulants, nor synthetic ingredients, nor any known allergens. Low on stimulants means that you are not going to experience the typical side effects associated with synthetic fat burners, like jitters and tremors.

No known allergens mean that side effects as a result of an allergic reaction are also unlikely. In fact, PhenQ was formulated to contain ingredients with low risk potentials and there are very few chances that it can trigger unwanted side effects.

However, when it comes to weight loss pills, it is always better to err on the side of caution. If you are on medication, have allergies, or are sensitive to any specific ingredients, it is highly advised that you speak with your doctor before proceeding.

PhenQ Pricing

PhenQ is one of the most reasonably priced weight loss supplements, given the 11-year track record and amazing ingredient blend. You get a one-month supply for $69.95. If you buy a two-month supply, you get a one-month supply for free at no extra cost.

This means all you pay is $139.90 for a 3-month supply. The best deal though is the 5-month supply for just $189.95. It’s essentially getting 2 bottles for free.

PhenQ Review – FAQs

Q. How long does it take to see results with PhenQ?

A. Weight loss is a very individual thing that does not come with guarantees and predictions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way.

Most users shed at least a few pounds in the first week of using PhenQ. But some may need a couple of weeks more. It all depends on your metabolism, your age, your gender, your hormonal profile, and the amount of fat you’re trying to lose.

We can say one thing for sure. You will lose fat regardless of whether it happens over a span of 6-weeks or 12. The best advice we can give you is to be patient. Track the progress. Take before and after pictures so that you are not merely basing your assumptions on guesswork.

After a while, you will be surprised at the transformation your body undergoes.

Q. How much weight can you lose in a month on PhenQ?

A. Like we just said, it’s impossible to predict the exact weight loss that you will experience. It depends on your gender, metabolism, age, and how much fat you’re trying to lose. You also need to have realistic weight loss goals, mind you.

Generally speaking, most users of PhenQ lose around 9-pounds in 4 weeks of using it. But some may even be able to lose upwards of 20 pounds over the same time frame. If some of the customer reviews are to go by, then it’s not uncommon for users to lose up to 36 lbs. over a span of 8-12 weeks with PhenQ.

This means that now’s the time to get started for the upcoming holiday season.

Q. How long does it take PhenQ to ship?

A. PhenQ is shipped from warehouses in the US & UK.

Shipping within the US takes 3-5 days, but shipping can be delayed depending on what time of the year it is. If you place your order late at night or early morning, chances are high that it will be shipped out on the same day (within 1hr).

On the other hand, if you make your order on a weekend or public holiday, it will ship out on the first available business day.

However, if you live outside of the US & UK, then your package takes anywhere between 9-15 days to reach you. While it is longer than most other formulations, this is because PhenQ does not charge any shipping costs till the product has been delivered.

Q. Do you have to exercise with PhenQ?

A. We get this question every single time we speak about a weight loss supplement.

Please understand that even though PhenQ is a powerful weight loss supplement, it simply cannot replace the beneficial effects of exercise and a healthy diet.

Exercise offers so many perks that go beyond weight management. It is great for your heart, your mind, and also your mood. These are important benefits in their own right. However, when you take PhenQ in conjunction with exercise, the outcome is nothing short of spectacular! There is no other weight loss product on the market today that can match it.

If you don’t have enough time to hit the gym, then try to add steps to your daily routine! It’ll help keep your body lean while ensuring you get ripped abs in combination with regular exercise.

PhenQ Review – Final Thoughts

PhenQ is an international bestseller for a reason. It works, that too without resorting to any harmful or synthetic ingredients. You will selectively burn fat while sparing your hard earned muscle.

Your mood is great, just like your performance in day to day activities are at their best. You are no longer eating unhealthy junk. But you feel no dip in energy levels. In fact, you will feel lighter on your feet, while keeping your energy levels high round-the-clock. Get PhenQ today and get reacquainted with your old self.

