The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley held a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at the Sierra Vista Clubhouse in Canyon Country on Tuesday.

Held in partnership with Ignite the Light of Hope and Jesus Loves You, which donated 100 turkeys and sides, along with the Valencia Business Association, which donated 25 turkeys, the giveaway allowed a total of 125 families from both of the Boys & Girls Club’s local clubhouses, as well as neighboring schools and Single Mothers Outreach, to receive meals.

