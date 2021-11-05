Proof of full vaccination now required at bars in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s vaccine mandate now requires bars and similar establishments across the county to verify full vaccination of all patrons and employees prior to entry indoors.

This includes bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, lounges, and distilleries, according to the county’s health officer order.

Workers and customers ages 12 and older have been required to show proof of at least one dose of vaccine in the indoor portions of these establishments since the mandate took effect last month, and as of Thursday, must now show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and photo ID.

A negative COVID-19 test result is not considered an alternative to providing proof of vaccination at these establishments, according to Public Health Department officials.

However, unvaccinated customers and employees can still be in the outdoor portions of such establishments, “where the risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 is less likely,” per the order.

“These targeted mandates are all aimed at ensuring that in health facilities, workspaces and public spaces, where the risk of transmission is higher, everyone is fully vaccinated,” Public Health officials said in a prepared statement. “With powerful and safe vaccines, this is the surest manner of quickly reducing spread and allowing for continued economic recovery.”

Outdoor mega events, such as music festivals, sporting events and concerts that attract crowds of 10,000 or larger, were already required to verify full vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test results of attendees.

City of Los Angeles officials established an even stricter ordinance set to go into effect Monday, requiring L.A. city residents to show proof of full vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments.

The L.A. ordinance excludes grocery stores and pharmacies, while those who self-attest to having a medical or religious reason for not getting vaccinated can instead provide a negative COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours.

County Public Health also released guidelines for businesses to verify proof of vaccination, which includes the use of digital vaccination record applications, such as Healthvana, Carbon Health, CommonPass, CLEAR Health Pass, VaxYes and the state Department of Public Health.

While paper vaccination record cards are acceptable, patrons can also show a photocopy of their vaccine card or a photo of it on their phone.