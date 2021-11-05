Race To Breeders’ Cup Live Stream 2021 Online Watch?

Check all options to watch Breeders’ Cup Live Stream Online From Any Country here. For television and Online coverage, NBC Sports will show all five Breeders’ Cup races on Future Stars Friday, Nov. 5, during a broadcast on NBCSN from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the first eight of nine World Championships races will air on NBCSN during a show from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic will be shown live on NBC during a one-hour broadcast from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.
Watch Breeders’ Cup Races Online Officially Here.
Breeders’ Cup Live Stream 2021 Live Stream Channels
Coverage on Saturday begins at 2:30 p.m. ET through 8:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network, which is available through DirectTV. Then, starting at 8 p.m. ET, NBC will take over the coverage for the final race of the day. NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will also show the final race.
TV channels: NBC, NBCSN
Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Network/Social Media
|Nov. 1
|Rood & Riddle Breeders’ Cup Post Position Draw
|5:30 p.m.
|TVG
|Nov. 1-2
|Preview and live broadcast of the Melbourne Cup
|10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
|FS1
|Nov. 2
|“Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup”
|10 a.m.
|TVG
|Nov. 2
|“Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup”
|10 a.m.
|DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
|Nov. 2
|“The Winner’s Circle”
|1:30 p.m.
|Facebook and Twitter
|Nov. 2
|Live coverage of horse racing
|post time varies
|TVG
|Nov. 2
|“Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!” preview show
|7 p.m.
|Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
|Nov. 3
|“Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup”
|10 a.m.
|TVG
|Nov. 3
|“Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup”
|10 a.m.
|DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
|Nov. 3
|“Breeders’ Cup LIVE!” preview show
|12 p.m.
|Facebook and Twitter
|Nov. 3
|“America’s Day at the Races”
|1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|FS2
|Nov. 3
|Live coverage of horse racing
|post time varies
|TVG
|Nov. 4
|Live broadcast of the Victoria Oaks
|1:30 a.m.-3 a.m.
|FS2
|Nov. 4
|“Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup”
|10 a.m.
|TVG
|Nov. 4
|“Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup”
|10 a.m.
|DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
|Nov. 4
|“America’s Day at the Races”
|1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|FS2
|Nov. 4
|“Breeders’ Cup Handicapping Preview Special: Herd Dynamics Analysis!”
|3 p.m.
|Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
|Nov. 4
|“Betting the Breeders’ Cup”
|5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Nov. 4
|Live coverage of horse racing
|post time varies
|TVG
|Nov. 5
|“America’s Day at the Races”
|12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
|FS2
|Nov. 5
|“Always Be Racing”
|3 p.m.
|Facebook and Twitter
|Nov. 5
|“Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!”
|TBA
|Hipica TV YouTube
|Nov. 5
|DRF en Español coverage of the races on Breeders’ Cup Friday
|post time varies
|DRF en Español
|Nov. 5
|Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Future Stars Friday races
|5 p.m.-9 p.m.
|NBCSN and TVG
|Nov. 6
|“America’s Day at the Races”
|12 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
|FS2
|Nov. 6
|“Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!”
|TBA
|Hipica TV YouTube
|Nov. 6
|DRF en Español coverage of the races on Breeders’ Cup Saturday
|post time varies
|DRF en Español
|Nov. 6
|Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Saturday races
|2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|NBCSN and TVG
|Nov. 6
|Broadcast of the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic
|8 p.m.-9 p.m.
|NBC
|Nov. 7
|“America’s Day at the Races”
|11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on FS2, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on FS1
|FS2 and FS1
|Nov. 7
|Live coverage of horse racing
|post time varies
|TVG
Note: All times listed are Eastern
Radio Schedule
|Date
|Program
|Time
|Network
|Nov. 2
|At The Races with Steve Byk
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Nov. 2
|Breeders’ Cup Countdown
|11 a.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 3
|At The Races with Steve Byk
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Nov. 3
|Breeders’ Cup Countdown
|11 a.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 3
|Race Day on HRRN Presented by TwinSpires
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 3
|Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 4
|At The Races with Steve Byk
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Nov. 4
|Breeders’ Cup Countdown
|11 a.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 4
|Race Day on HRRN Presented by TwinSpires
|3 p.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 4
|Brisnet Call-in Show
|6 p.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 5
|At The Races with Steve Byk
|9 a.m.
|Thoroughbred Radio Network
|Nov. 5
|Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets
|4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 5
|Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Future Stars Friday races
|5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 5
|Inside Churchill Downs
|6 p.m.-7 p.m.
|ESPN 680/105.7
|Nov. 6
|Equine Forum Show
|8 a.m.
|HRRN
|Nov. 6
|Off to the Races on The Racing Biz Radio Network
|10 a.m.
|ESPN 950 AM
|Nov. 6
|Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Saturday races
|3 p.m.-9 p.m.
|HRRN
Breeders’ Cup post positions and odds
Knicks Go opened as the early favorite for the Longine Classic with 5-2 odds. Hot Rod Charlie (Pennsylvania Derby winner), Essential Quality (Belmont Stakes winner) and Medina Spirit (Kentucky Derby winner) have odds close behind Knicks Go. Here are the full odds for the horses racing in the Longine Classic.
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Odds
|1
|Tripoli
|John Sadler
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|15-1
|2
|Express Train
|John Shirreffs
|Victor Espinoza
|20-1
|3
|Hot Rod Charlie
|Doug O’Neill
|Flavien Prat
|4-1
|4
|Essential Quality
|Brad Cox
|Luis Saez
|3-1
|5
|Knicks Go
|Brad Cox
|Joel Rosario
|5-2
|6
|Art Collector
|Bill Mott
|Mike Smith
|8-1
|7
|Stilleto Boy
|Ed Moger Jr.
|Kent Desormeaux
|30-1
|8
|Medina Spirit
|Bob Baffert
|John Velaquez
|4-1
|9
|Max Player
|Steve Asmussen
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|8-1
Breeders’ Cup schedule 2021
Friday, Nov. 5
All of Friday’s races will be shown on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network.
|Race
|Time (ET)
|Distance
|Prize Money
|Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5:50 p.m.
|5 Furlongs
|$1 million
|Netjets Juvenile Fillies
|6:30 p.m.
|1 1/16 miles
|$2 million
|Juveniles Fillies Turf
|7:10 p.m.
|1 mile
|$1 million
|TVG Juvenile Presented by TAA
|7:50 p.m.
|1 1/16 miles
|$2 million
|Juvenile Turf
|8:30 p.m.
|1 mile
|$1 million
Saturday, Nov. 6
All of Saturday’s races, excluding the Longines Classic, will be shown on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network.
|Race
|Time (ET)
|Distance
|Prize Money
|Filly and Mare Spring
|3:05 p.m.
|7 Furlongs
|$1 million
|Turf Sprint
|3:40 p.m.
|5 furlongs
|$1 million
|Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile
|4:19 p.m.
|1 mile
|$1 million
|Maker’s Mark Filly & Mare Turf
|4:59 p.m.
|1 3/8 miles
|$2 million
|Qatar Racing Spring
|5:38 p.m.
|6 Furlongs
|$2 million
|Fanduel Mile Presented by PDJF
|6:20 p.m.
|1 mile
|$2 million
|Longines Distaff
|7:00 p.m.
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|Longines Turf
|7:40 p.m.
|1 1/2 miles
|$4 million
|Longines Classic
|8:40 p.m.
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
2021 Breeders’ Cup Morning Line
|Post Position
|Horse
|Odds
|Trainer/Jockey
|Juvenile Turf
|1
|Twilight Jet
|15-1
|Michael O’Callaghan / Leigh Roche
|2
|Kaufymaker
|12-1
|Wesley A. Ward / Jose Ortiz
|3
|Go Bears Go
|15-1
|David Loughnane / John Velazquez
|4
|Vertiginous
|20-1
|Brian Meehan / Javier Castellano
|5
|Hierarchy
|12-1
|Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy
|6
|Twilight Gleaming
|4-1
|Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|7
|Armor
|6-1
|Richard Hannon / Ryan Moore
|8
|Averly Jane
|5-2
|Wesley A. Ward / Tyler Gaffalione
|9
|One Timer
|4-1
|Larry Rivelli / E. Baird
|10
|Time to Party
|15-1
|Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
|11
|Derrynane
|12-1
|Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
|12
|Run Curtis Run
|20-1
|Michael J. Maker / Luis Saez
|Juvenile Fillies
|1
|Desert Dawn
|20-1
|Philip D’Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez
|2
|Hidden Connection
|5-2
|Bret Calhoun / Reylu Gutierrez
|3
|Sequist
|15-1
|Dallas Stewart / Junior Alvarado
|4
|Tarabi
|12-1
|Cherie DeVaux / Javier Castellano
|5
|Juju’s Map
|5-2
|Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
|6
|Echo Zulu
|4-5
|Steve Asmussen / Joel Rosario
|Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1
|Pizza Bianca
|5-1
|Christophe Clement / Jose Ortiz
|2
|Cairo Memories
|12-1
|Bob Hess / Kent Desormeaux
|3
|Cachet
|12-1
|George Boughey / Luis Saez
|4
|Turnerloose
|12-1
|Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
|5
|Bubble Rock
|8-1
|Brad Cox / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|6
|Hello You
|10-1
|David Loughnane / John Velazquez
|7
|Consumer Spending
|8-1
|Chad C. Brown / Flavien Pratt
|8
|Sail By
|20-1
|Leah Gyarmati / Junior Alvarado
|9
|Koala Princess
|6-1
|Arnaud Delacour / Joel Rosario
|10
|Helens Well
|30-1
|Philip D’Amato / Umberto Rispoli
|11
|Haughty
|10-1
|Chad C. Brown / Tylre Gaffalione
|12
|Malavath
|8-1
|Francis-Henri Graffard / Ryan Moore
|13
|Mise En Scene
|6-1
|James Ferguson / Oisin Murphy
|14
|California Angel
|8-1
|George Leonard III / Rafael Bejarano
|Juvenile
|1
|Jack Christopher
|9-5
|Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
|2
|Jasper Great
|15-1
|Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga
|3
|Oviatt Class
|20-1
|J. Keith Desormeaux / Kent Desormeaux
|4
|Pappacap
|15-1
|Mark E. Casse / Joe Bravo
|5
|Double Thunder
|20-1
|Todd A. Pletcher / Flavien Pratt
|6
|American Sanctuary
|30-1
|Christopher Davis / Florent Geroux
|7
|Giant Game
|30-1
|Dale L. Romans / Joe Talamo
|8
|Barossa
|10-1
|Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez
|9
|Pinehurst
|8-1
|Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
|10
|Commandperformance
|5-1
|Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|11
|Tough to Tame
|30-1
|Christopher Davis / Sophie Doyle
|12
|Corniche
|5-2
|Bob Baffert / Mike Smith
|Juvenile Turf
|1
|Modern Games
|5-1
|Charlie Appleby / William Buick
|2
|Albahr
|6-1
|Charlie Appleby / Frankie Dettori
|3
|Dakota Gold
|8-1
|Danny Gargan / Luis Saez
|4
|Tiz the Bomb
|8-1
|Kenneth G. McPeek / Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|5
|Slipstream
|12-1
|Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
|6
|Mackinnon
|8-1
|Doug F. O’Neill / Juan Hernandez
|7
|Great Max
|20-1
|Michael Bell / John Velazquez
|8
|Glounthaune
|12-1
|Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore
|9
|Stolen Base
|20-1
|Michael J. Maker / Umberto Rispoli
|10
|Portfolio Company
|6-1
|Chad C. Brown / Flavien Prat
|11
|Grafton Street
|15-1
|Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione
|12
|Credibility
|30-1
|Mark E. Casse / Mike Smith
|13
|Coinage
|15-1
|Mark E. Casse / Florent Geroux
|14
|Dubawi Legend
|4-1
|Hugo Palmer / James Doyle
|Filly and Mare Sprint
|1
|Proud Emma
|20-1
|Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
|2
|Estilo Talentoso
|12-1
|Juan Arriagada / Jose Ortiz
|3
|Edgeway
|12-1
|John W. Sadler / Joel Rosario
|4
|Ce Ce
|4-1
|Michael W. McCarthy / Victor Espinoza
|5
|Gamine
|3-5
|Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
|6
|Bella Sofia
|5-2
|Rudy Rodriguez / Luis Saez
|Turf Sprint
|1
|Glass Slippers
|6-1
|Kevin A. Ryan / Tom Eaves
|2
|Emaraaty Ana
|5-1
|Kevin A. Ryan / Andrea Atzeni
|3
|Golden Pal
|7-2
|Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|4
|Lieutenant Dan
|6-1
|Steven Miyadi / Geovanni Franco
|5
|Arrest Me Red
|12-1
|Wesley A. Ward / John Velazquez
|6
|A Case of You
|8-1
|Adrian McGuinness / Ronan Whelan
|7
|Charmaine’s Mia
|30-1
|Philip D’Amato / Flavien Prat
|8
|Caravel
|20-1
|H. Graham Motion / Jose Ortiz
|9
|Kimari
|6-1
|Wesley A. Ward / Joel Rosario
|10
|Gear Jockey
|5-1
|George R. Arnold II / Jose Lezcano
|11
|Fast Boat
|12-1
|Joe Sharp / Tyler Gaffalione
|12
|Extravagant Kid
|12-1
|Brendan P. Walsh / Ryan Moore
|Dirt Mile
|1
|Silver State
|7-2
|Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|2
|Pingxiang
|12-1
|Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada
|3
|Ginobili
|4-1
|Richard Baltas / Drayden Van Dyke
|4
|Jasper Prince
|30-1
|Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga
|5
|Life Is Good
|4-5
|Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|6
|Restrainedvengence
|20-1
|Val Brinkerhoff / Edwin Maldonado
|7
|Snapper Sinclair
|12-1
|Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario
|8
|Eight Rings
|10-1
|Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez
|Filly and Mare Turf
|1
|Going to Vegas
|12-1
|Richard Baltas / Umberto Rispoli
|2
|Pocket Square
|15-1
|Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|3
|Acanella
|12-1
|Ger Lyons / Colin Keane
|4
|Rougir
|6-1
|Cedric Rossi / Maxime Guyon
|5
|Queen Supreme
|20-1
|Andrew Balding / James Doyle
|6
|Love
|4-1
|Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore
|7
|War Like Goddess
|7-2
|William I. Mott / Julien Leparoux
|8
|Loves Only You
|4-1
|Yoshito Yahagi / Yuga Kawada
|9
|My Sister Nat
|15-1
|Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
|10
|Ocean Road
|20-1
|Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy
|11
|Dogtag
|30-1
|Richard E. Mandella / Flavien Prat
|12
|Audarya
|5-1
|James R. Fanshawe / William Buick
|Sprint
|1
|Following Sea
|6-1
|Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez
|2
|Jackie’s Warrior
|6-5
|Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario
|3
|C Z Rocket
|12-1
|Peter Miller / Florent Geroux
|4
|Matera Sky
|20-1
|Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada
|5
|Aloha West
|8-1
|Wayne M. Catalano / Jose Ortiz
|6
|Firenze Fire
|10-1
|Kelly Breen / Tyler Gaffalione
|7
|Lexitonian
|20-1
|Jack Sisterson / Jose Lezcano
|8
|Special Reserve
|6-1
|Michael J. Maker / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|9
|Dr. Schivel
|4-1
|Mark Glatt / Flavien Prat
|Mile
|1
|Master of The Seas
|12-1
|Charlie Appleby / James Doyle
|2
|Smooth Like Strait
|10-1
|Michael W. McCarthy / Umberto Rispoli
|3
|Space Blues
|3-1
|Charlie Appleby / William Buick
|4
|Raging Bull
|15-1
|Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|5
|Vin de Garde
|20-1
|Hideaki Fujiwara / Yuichi Fukunaga
|6
|Mo Forza
|5-1
|Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
|7
|In Love
|8-1
|Paulo H. Lobo / Alex Achard
|8
|Hit the Road
|15-1
|Dan Blacker / John Velazquez
|9
|Mother Earth
|8-1
|Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore
|10
|Blowout
|8-1
|Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario
|11
|Got Stormy
|10-1
|Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione
|12
|Pearls Galore
|12-1
|Paddy Twomey / Billy Lee
|13
|Casa Creed
|15-1
|William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado
|14
|Ivar
|12-1
|Paulo H. Lobo / Joe Talamo
|Distaff
|1
|Private Mission
|8-1
|Bob Baffert / Flavient Prat
|2
|Royal Flag
|8-1
|Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario
|3
|Malathaat
|4-1
|Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez
|4
|Blue Stripe
|30-1
|Marcelo Polanco / Frankie Dettori
|5
|Clairiere
|12-1
|Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|6
|Letruska
|8-5
|Fausto Gutierrez / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|7
|Horologist
|30-1
|William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado
|8
|Shedaresthedevil
|4-1
|Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
|9
|As Time Goes By
|15-1
|Bob Baffert / Luis Saez
|10
|Marche Lorraine
|30-1
|Yoshito Yahagi / Oisin Murphy
|11
|Dunbar Road
|15-1
|Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
|Turf
|1
|Rockemperor
|15-1
|Chad Brown / Javier Castellano
|2
|United
|20-1
|Richard Mandella / John Velazquez
|3
|Domestic Spending
|4-1
|Chad Brown / Flavien Prat
|4
|Astronaut
|20-1
|John Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza
|5
|Tribhuvan
|20-1
|Chad Brown / Jose Ortiz
|6
|Acclimate
|20-1
|Phil D’Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez
|7
|Walton Street
|8-1
|Charlie Appleby / James Doyle
|8
|Broome
|20-1
|Aidan O’Brien / Frankie Dettori
|9
|Sisfahan
|12-1
|Henk Grewe / Cristian Demuro
|10
|Yibir
|12-1
|Charlie Appleby / William Buick
|11
|Gufo
|8-1
|Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
|12
|Teona
|6-1
|Roger Varian / David Egan
|13
|Tarnawa
|9-5
|Dermot Weld / Colin Keane
|14
|Japan
|20-1
|Aidan O’Brien / Ryan Moore
|Classic
|1
|Tripoli
|15-1
|John W. Sadler / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|2
|Express Train
|20-1
|John A. Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza
|3
|Hot Rod Charlie
|4-1
|Doug F. O’Neill / Flavien Prat
|4
|Essential Quality
|3-1
|Brad Cox / Luis Saez
|5
|Knicks Go
|5-2
|Brad Cox / Joel Rosario
|6
|Art Collector
|8-1
|William I. Mott / Mike Smith
|7
|Stilleto Boy
|30-1
|Ed J. Moger Jr. / Kent Desormeaux
|8
|Medina Spirit
|4-1
|Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
|9
|Max Player
|8-1
|Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.
Note: This is just a guide to watch the Breeders’ Cup officially. We will not encourage any illegal streaming of the Breeders’ Cup 2021 in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to watching Breeders’ Cup through VPN officially from different Countries through official channels.