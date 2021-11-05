Race To Breeders’ Cup Live Stream 2021 Online Watch?

Check all options to watch Breeders’ Cup Live Stream Online From Any Country here. For television and Online coverage, NBC Sports will show all five Breeders’ Cup races on Future Stars Friday, Nov. 5, during a broadcast on NBCSN from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the first eight of nine World Championships races will air on NBCSN during a show from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic will be shown live on NBC during a one-hour broadcast from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. 

Watch Breeders’ Cup Races Online Officially Here. 

Breeders’ Cup Live Stream 2021 Live Stream Channels 

Coverage on Saturday begins at 2:30 p.m. ET through 8:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network, which is available through DirectTV. Then, starting at 8 p.m. ET, NBC will take over the coverage for the final race of the day. NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will also show the final race. 

TV channels: NBC, NBCSN 
Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV 

Date Program Time Network/Social Media 
Nov. 1 Rood & Riddle Breeders’ Cup Post Position Draw 5:30 p.m. TVG 
Nov. 1-2 Preview and live broadcast of the Melbourne Cup 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. FS1 
Nov. 2 “Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. TVG 
Nov. 2 “Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube 
Nov. 2 “The Winner’s Circle” 1:30 p.m. Facebook and Twitter 
Nov. 2 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG 
Nov. 2 “Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!” preview show 7 p.m. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube 
Nov. 3 “Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. TVG 
Nov. 3 “Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube 
Nov. 3 “Breeders’ Cup LIVE!” preview show 12 p.m. Facebook and Twitter 
Nov. 3 “America’s Day at the Races” 1 p.m.-6 p.m. FS2 
Nov. 3 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG 
Nov. 4 Live broadcast of the Victoria Oaks 1:30 a.m.-3 a.m. FS2 
Nov. 4 “Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. TVG 
Nov. 4 “Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube 
Nov. 4 “America’s Day at the Races” 1 p.m.-6 p.m. FS2 
Nov. 4 “Breeders’ Cup Handicapping Preview Special: Herd Dynamics Analysis!” 3 p.m. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube 
Nov. 4 “Betting the Breeders’ Cup” 5 p.m. NBCSN 
Nov. 4 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG 
Nov. 5 “America’s Day at the Races” 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. FS2 
Nov. 5 “Always Be Racing” 3 p.m. Facebook and Twitter 
Nov. 5 “Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!” TBA Hipica TV YouTube 
Nov. 5 DRF en Español coverage of the races on Breeders’ Cup Friday post time varies DRF en Español 
Nov. 5 Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Future Stars Friday races 5 p.m.-9 p.m. NBCSN and TVG 
Nov. 6 “America’s Day at the Races” 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m. FS2 
Nov. 6 “Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!” TBA Hipica TV YouTube 
Nov. 6 DRF en Español coverage of the races on Breeders’ Cup Saturday post time varies DRF en Español 
Nov. 6 Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Saturday races 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. NBCSN and TVG 
Nov. 6 Broadcast of the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic 8 p.m.-9 p.m. NBC 
Nov. 7 “America’s Day at the Races” 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on FS2, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on FS1 FS2 and FS1 
Nov. 7 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG 

Note: All times listed are Eastern 

Radio Schedule 

Date Program Time Network 
Nov. 2 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network 
Nov. 2 Breeders’ Cup Countdown 11 a.m. HRRN 
Nov. 3 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network 
Nov. 3 Breeders’ Cup Countdown 11 a.m. HRRN 
Nov. 3 Race Day on HRRN Presented by TwinSpires 3 p.m. HRRN 
Nov. 3 Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m. HRRN 
Nov. 4 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network 
Nov. 4 Breeders’ Cup Countdown 11 a.m. HRRN 
Nov. 4 Race Day on HRRN Presented by TwinSpires 3 p.m. HRRN 
Nov. 4 Brisnet Call-in Show 6 p.m. HRRN 
Nov. 5 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network 
Nov. 5 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. HRRN 
Nov. 5 Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Future Stars Friday races 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. HRRN 
Nov. 5 Inside Churchill Downs 6 p.m.-7 p.m. ESPN 680/105.7 
Nov. 6 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN 
Nov. 6 Off to the Races on The Racing Biz Radio Network 10 a.m. ESPN 950 AM 
Nov. 6 Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Saturday races 3 p.m.-9 p.m. HRRN 

Breeders’ Cup post positions and odds 

Knicks Go opened as the early favorite for the Longine Classic with 5-2 odds. Hot Rod Charlie (Pennsylvania Derby winner), Essential Quality (Belmont Stakes winner) and Medina Spirit (Kentucky Derby winner) have odds close behind Knicks Go. Here are the full odds for the horses racing in the Longine Classic. 

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 
Tripoli John Sadler Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1 
Express Train John Shirreffs Victor Espinoza 20-1 
Hot Rod Charlie Doug O’Neill Flavien Prat 4-1 
Essential Quality Brad Cox Luis Saez 3-1 
Knicks Go Brad Cox Joel Rosario 5-2 
Art Collector Bill Mott Mike Smith 8-1 
Stilleto Boy Ed Moger Jr. Kent Desormeaux 30-1 
Medina Spirit Bob Baffert John Velaquez 4-1 
Max Player Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 8-1 

Breeders’ Cup schedule 2021 

Friday, Nov. 5 

All of Friday’s races will be shown on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network. 

Race Time (ET) Distance Prize Money 
Juvenile Turf Sprint 5:50 p.m. 5 Furlongs $1 million 
Netjets Juvenile Fillies 6:30 p.m. 1 1/16 miles $2 million 
Juveniles Fillies Turf 7:10 p.m. 1 mile $1 million 
TVG Juvenile Presented by TAA 7:50 p.m. 1 1/16 miles $2 million 
Juvenile Turf 8:30 p.m. 1 mile $1 million 

Saturday, Nov. 6 

All of Saturday’s races, excluding the Longines Classic, will be shown on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network. 

Race Time (ET) Distance Prize Money 
Filly and Mare Spring 3:05 p.m. 7 Furlongs $1 million 
Turf Sprint 3:40 p.m. 5 furlongs $1 million 
Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile 4:19 p.m. 1 mile $1 million 
Maker’s Mark Filly & Mare Turf 4:59 p.m. 1 3/8 miles $2 million 
Qatar Racing Spring 5:38 p.m. 6 Furlongs $2 million 
Fanduel Mile Presented by PDJF 6:20 p.m. 1 mile $2 million 
Longines Distaff 7:00 p.m. 1 1/8 miles $2 million 
Longines Turf 7:40 p.m. 1 1/2 miles $4 million 
Longines Classic 8:40 p.m. 1 1/4 miles $6 million 

2021 Breeders’ Cup Morning Line 

Post Position Horse Odds Trainer/Jockey 
Juvenile Turf       
Twilight Jet 15-1 Michael O’Callaghan / Leigh Roche 
Kaufymaker 12-1 Wesley A. Ward / Jose Ortiz 
Go Bears Go 15-1 David Loughnane / John Velazquez 
Vertiginous 20-1 Brian Meehan / Javier Castellano 
Hierarchy 12-1 Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy 
Twilight Gleaming 4-1 Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Armor 6-1 Richard Hannon / Ryan Moore 
Averly Jane 5-2 Wesley A. Ward / Tyler Gaffalione 
One Timer 4-1 Larry Rivelli / E. Baird 
10 Time to Party 15-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat 
11 Derrynane 12-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario 
12 Run Curtis Run 20-1 Michael J. Maker / Luis Saez 
Juvenile Fillies       
Desert Dawn 20-1 Philip D’Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez 
Hidden Connection 5-2 Bret Calhoun / Reylu Gutierrez 
Sequist 15-1 Dallas Stewart / Junior Alvarado 
Tarabi 12-1 Cherie DeVaux / Javier Castellano 
Juju’s Map 5-2 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux 
Echo Zulu 4-5 Steve Asmussen / Joel Rosario 
Juvenile Fillies Turf       
Pizza Bianca 5-1 Christophe Clement / Jose Ortiz 
Cairo Memories 12-1 Bob Hess / Kent Desormeaux 
Cachet 12-1 George Boughey / Luis Saez 
Turnerloose 12-1 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux 
Bubble Rock 8-1 Brad Cox / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Hello You 10-1 David Loughnane / John Velazquez 
Consumer Spending 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Flavien Pratt 
Sail By 20-1 Leah Gyarmati / Junior Alvarado 
Koala Princess 6-1 Arnaud Delacour / Joel Rosario 
10 Helens Well 30-1 Philip D’Amato / Umberto Rispoli 
11 Haughty 10-1 Chad C. Brown / Tylre Gaffalione 
12 Malavath 8-1 Francis-Henri Graffard / Ryan Moore 
13 Mise En Scene 6-1 James Ferguson / Oisin Murphy 
14 California Angel 8-1 George Leonard III / Rafael Bejarano 
Juvenile       
Jack Christopher 9-5 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz 
Jasper Great 15-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga 
Oviatt Class 20-1 J. Keith Desormeaux / Kent Desormeaux 
Pappacap 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Joe Bravo 
Double Thunder 20-1 Todd A. Pletcher / Flavien Pratt 
American Sanctuary 30-1 Christopher Davis / Florent Geroux 
Giant Game 30-1 Dale L. Romans / Joe Talamo 
Barossa 10-1 Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez 
Pinehurst 8-1 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez 
10 Commandperformance 5-1 Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
11 Tough to Tame 30-1 Christopher Davis / Sophie Doyle 
12 Corniche 5-2 Bob Baffert / Mike Smith 
Juvenile Turf       
Modern Games 5-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick 
Albahr 6-1 Charlie Appleby / Frankie Dettori 
Dakota Gold 8-1 Danny Gargan / Luis Saez 
Tiz the Bomb 8-1 Kenneth G. McPeek / Brian Hernandez, Jr. 
Slipstream 12-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario 
Mackinnon 8-1 Doug F. O’Neill / Juan Hernandez 
Great Max 20-1 Michael Bell / John Velazquez 
Glounthaune 12-1 Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore 
Stolen Base 20-1 Michael J. Maker / Umberto Rispoli 
10 Portfolio Company 6-1 Chad C. Brown / Flavien Prat 
11 Grafton Street 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione 
12 Credibility 30-1 Mark E. Casse / Mike Smith 
13 Coinage 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Florent Geroux 
14 Dubawi Legend 4-1 Hugo Palmer / James Doyle 
Filly and Mare Sprint       
Proud Emma 20-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat 
Estilo Talentoso 12-1 Juan Arriagada / Jose Ortiz 
Edgeway 12-1 John W. Sadler / Joel Rosario 
Ce Ce 4-1 Michael W. McCarthy / Victor Espinoza 
Gamine 3-5 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez 
Bella Sofia 5-2 Rudy Rodriguez / Luis Saez 
Turf Sprint       
Glass Slippers 6-1 Kevin A. Ryan / Tom Eaves 
Emaraaty Ana 5-1 Kevin A. Ryan / Andrea Atzeni 
Golden Pal 7-2 Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Lieutenant Dan 6-1 Steven Miyadi / Geovanni Franco 
Arrest Me Red 12-1 Wesley A. Ward / John Velazquez 
A Case of You 8-1 Adrian McGuinness / Ronan Whelan 
Charmaine’s Mia 30-1 Philip D’Amato / Flavien Prat 
Caravel 20-1 H. Graham Motion / Jose Ortiz 
Kimari 6-1 Wesley A. Ward / Joel Rosario 
10 Gear Jockey 5-1 George R. Arnold II / Jose Lezcano 
11 Fast Boat 12-1 Joe Sharp / Tyler Gaffalione 
12 Extravagant Kid 12-1 Brendan P. Walsh / Ryan Moore 
Dirt Mile       
Silver State 7-2 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr. 
Pingxiang 12-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada 
Ginobili 4-1 Richard Baltas / Drayden Van Dyke 
Jasper Prince 30-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga 
Life Is Good 4-5 Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Restrainedvengence 20-1 Val Brinkerhoff / Edwin Maldonado 
Snapper Sinclair 12-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario 
Eight Rings 10-1 Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez 
Filly and Mare Turf       
Going to Vegas 12-1 Richard Baltas / Umberto Rispoli 
Pocket Square 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Acanella 12-1 Ger Lyons / Colin Keane 
Rougir 6-1 Cedric Rossi / Maxime Guyon 
Queen Supreme 20-1 Andrew Balding / James Doyle 
Love 4-1 Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore 
War Like Goddess 7-2 William I. Mott / Julien Leparoux 
Loves Only You 4-1 Yoshito Yahagi / Yuga Kawada 
My Sister Nat 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz 
10 Ocean Road 20-1 Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy 
11 Dogtag 30-1 Richard E. Mandella / Flavien Prat 
12 Audarya 5-1 James R. Fanshawe / William Buick 
Sprint       
Following Sea 6-1 Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez 
Jackie’s Warrior 6-5 Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario 
C Z Rocket 12-1 Peter Miller / Florent Geroux 
Matera Sky 20-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada 
Aloha West 8-1 Wayne M. Catalano / Jose Ortiz 
Firenze Fire 10-1 Kelly Breen / Tyler Gaffalione 
Lexitonian 20-1 Jack Sisterson / Jose Lezcano 
Special Reserve 6-1 Michael J. Maker / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Dr. Schivel 4-1 Mark Glatt / Flavien Prat 
Mile       
Master of The Seas 12-1 Charlie Appleby / James Doyle 
Smooth Like Strait 10-1 Michael W. McCarthy / Umberto Rispoli 
Space Blues 3-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick 
Raging Bull 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Vin de Garde 20-1 Hideaki Fujiwara / Yuichi Fukunaga 
Mo Forza 5-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat 
In Love 8-1 Paulo H. Lobo / Alex Achard 
Hit the Road 15-1 Dan Blacker / John Velazquez 
Mother Earth 8-1 Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore 
10 Blowout 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario 
11 Got Stormy 10-1 Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione 
12 Pearls Galore 12-1 Paddy Twomey / Billy Lee 
13 Casa Creed 15-1 William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado 
14 Ivar 12-1 Paulo H. Lobo / Joe Talamo 
Distaff       
Private Mission 8-1 Bob Baffert / Flavient Prat 
Royal Flag 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario 
Malathaat 4-1 Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez 
Blue Stripe 30-1 Marcelo Polanco / Frankie Dettori 
Clairiere 12-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr. 
Letruska 8-5 Fausto Gutierrez / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Horologist 30-1 William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado 
Shedaresthedevil 4-1 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux 
As Time Goes By 15-1 Bob Baffert / Luis Saez 
10 Marche Lorraine 30-1 Yoshito Yahagi / Oisin Murphy 
11 Dunbar Road 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz 
Turf       
Rockemperor 15-1 Chad Brown / Javier Castellano 
United 20-1 Richard Mandella / John Velazquez 
Domestic Spending 4-1 Chad Brown / Flavien Prat 
Astronaut 20-1 John Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza 
Tribhuvan 20-1 Chad Brown / Jose Ortiz 
Acclimate 20-1 Phil D’Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez 
Walton Street 8-1 Charlie Appleby / James Doyle 
Broome 20-1 Aidan O’Brien / Frankie Dettori 
Sisfahan 12-1 Henk Grewe / Cristian Demuro 
10 Yibir 12-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick 
11 Gufo 8-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario 
12 Teona 6-1 Roger Varian / David Egan 
13 Tarnawa 9-5 Dermot Weld / Colin Keane 
14 Japan 20-1 Aidan O’Brien / Ryan Moore 
Classic       
Tripoli 15-1 John W. Sadler / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 
Express Train 20-1 John A. Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza 
Hot Rod Charlie 4-1 Doug F. O’Neill / Flavien Prat 
Essential Quality 3-1 Brad Cox / Luis Saez 
Knicks Go 5-2 Brad Cox / Joel Rosario 
Art Collector 8-1 William I. Mott / Mike Smith 
Stilleto Boy 30-1 Ed J. Moger Jr. / Kent Desormeaux 
Medina Spirit 4-1 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez 
Max Player 8-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr. 

Note: This is just a guide to watch the Breeders’ Cup officially. We will not encourage any illegal streaming of the Breeders’ Cup 2021 in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to watching Breeders’ Cup through VPN officially from different Countries through official channels. 

