Race To Breeders’ Cup Live Stream 2021 Online Watch?

Check all options to watch Breeders’ Cup Live Stream Online From Any Country here. For television and Online coverage, NBC Sports will show all five Breeders’ Cup races on Future Stars Friday, Nov. 5, during a broadcast on NBCSN from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the first eight of nine World Championships races will air on NBCSN during a show from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic will be shown live on NBC during a one-hour broadcast from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

Breeders’ Cup Live Stream 2021 Live Stream Channels

Coverage on Saturday begins at 2:30 p.m. ET through 8:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network, which is available through DirectTV. Then, starting at 8 p.m. ET, NBC will take over the coverage for the final race of the day. NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will also show the final race.

TV channels: NBC, NBCSN

Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Date Program Time Network/Social Media Nov. 1 Rood & Riddle Breeders’ Cup Post Position Draw 5:30 p.m. TVG Nov. 1-2 Preview and live broadcast of the Melbourne Cup 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. FS1 Nov. 2 “Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. TVG Nov. 2 “Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube Nov. 2 “The Winner’s Circle” 1:30 p.m. Facebook and Twitter Nov. 2 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG Nov. 2 “Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!” preview show 7 p.m. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube Nov. 3 “Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. TVG Nov. 3 “Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube Nov. 3 “Breeders’ Cup LIVE!” preview show 12 p.m. Facebook and Twitter Nov. 3 “America’s Day at the Races” 1 p.m.-6 p.m. FS2 Nov. 3 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG Nov. 4 Live broadcast of the Victoria Oaks 1:30 a.m.-3 a.m. FS2 Nov. 4 “Breakfast at Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. TVG Nov. 4 “Desayuno en las Breeders’ Cup” 10 a.m. DRF.com/Espanol, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube Nov. 4 “America’s Day at the Races” 1 p.m.-6 p.m. FS2 Nov. 4 “Breeders’ Cup Handicapping Preview Special: Herd Dynamics Analysis!” 3 p.m. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube Nov. 4 “Betting the Breeders’ Cup” 5 p.m. NBCSN Nov. 4 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG Nov. 5 “America’s Day at the Races” 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. FS2 Nov. 5 “Always Be Racing” 3 p.m. Facebook and Twitter Nov. 5 “Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!” TBA Hipica TV YouTube Nov. 5 DRF en Español coverage of the races on Breeders’ Cup Friday post time varies DRF en Español Nov. 5 Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Future Stars Friday races 5 p.m.-9 p.m. NBCSN and TVG Nov. 6 “America’s Day at the Races” 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m. FS2 Nov. 6 “Breeders’ Cup en VIVO!” TBA Hipica TV YouTube Nov. 6 DRF en Español coverage of the races on Breeders’ Cup Saturday post time varies DRF en Español Nov. 6 Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Saturday races 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. NBCSN and TVG Nov. 6 Broadcast of the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic 8 p.m.-9 p.m. NBC Nov. 7 “America’s Day at the Races” 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on FS2, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on FS1 FS2 and FS1 Nov. 7 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG

Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule

Date Program Time Network Nov. 2 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Nov. 2 Breeders’ Cup Countdown 11 a.m. HRRN Nov. 3 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Nov. 3 Breeders’ Cup Countdown 11 a.m. HRRN Nov. 3 Race Day on HRRN Presented by TwinSpires 3 p.m. HRRN Nov. 3 Trainer Talk Presented by Fasig-Tipton 6 p.m. HRRN Nov. 4 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Nov. 4 Breeders’ Cup Countdown 11 a.m. HRRN Nov. 4 Race Day on HRRN Presented by TwinSpires 3 p.m. HRRN Nov. 4 Brisnet Call-in Show 6 p.m. HRRN Nov. 5 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Nov. 5 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. HRRN Nov. 5 Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Future Stars Friday races 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. HRRN Nov. 5 Inside Churchill Downs 6 p.m.-7 p.m. ESPN 680/105.7 Nov. 6 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN Nov. 6 Off to the Races on The Racing Biz Radio Network 10 a.m. ESPN 950 AM Nov. 6 Broadcast of Breeders’ Cup Saturday races 3 p.m.-9 p.m. HRRN

Breeders’ Cup post positions and odds

Knicks Go opened as the early favorite for the Longine Classic with 5-2 odds. Hot Rod Charlie (Pennsylvania Derby winner), Essential Quality (Belmont Stakes winner) and Medina Spirit (Kentucky Derby winner) have odds close behind Knicks Go. Here are the full odds for the horses racing in the Longine Classic.

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Tripoli John Sadler Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1 2 Express Train John Shirreffs Victor Espinoza 20-1 3 Hot Rod Charlie Doug O’Neill Flavien Prat 4-1 4 Essential Quality Brad Cox Luis Saez 3-1 5 Knicks Go Brad Cox Joel Rosario 5-2 6 Art Collector Bill Mott Mike Smith 8-1 7 Stilleto Boy Ed Moger Jr. Kent Desormeaux 30-1 8 Medina Spirit Bob Baffert John Velaquez 4-1 9 Max Player Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 8-1

Breeders’ Cup schedule 2021

Friday, Nov. 5

All of Friday’s races will be shown on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network.

Race Time (ET) Distance Prize Money Juvenile Turf Sprint 5:50 p.m. 5 Furlongs $1 million Netjets Juvenile Fillies 6:30 p.m. 1 1/16 miles $2 million Juveniles Fillies Turf 7:10 p.m. 1 mile $1 million TVG Juvenile Presented by TAA 7:50 p.m. 1 1/16 miles $2 million Juvenile Turf 8:30 p.m. 1 mile $1 million

Saturday, Nov. 6

All of Saturday’s races, excluding the Longines Classic, will be shown on NBC Sports Network and TVG Network.

Race Time (ET) Distance Prize Money Filly and Mare Spring 3:05 p.m. 7 Furlongs $1 million Turf Sprint 3:40 p.m. 5 furlongs $1 million Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile 4:19 p.m. 1 mile $1 million Maker’s Mark Filly & Mare Turf 4:59 p.m. 1 3/8 miles $2 million Qatar Racing Spring 5:38 p.m. 6 Furlongs $2 million Fanduel Mile Presented by PDJF 6:20 p.m. 1 mile $2 million Longines Distaff 7:00 p.m. 1 1/8 miles $2 million Longines Turf 7:40 p.m. 1 1/2 miles $4 million Longines Classic 8:40 p.m. 1 1/4 miles $6 million

2021 Breeders’ Cup Morning Line

Post Position Horse Odds Trainer/Jockey Juvenile Turf 1 Twilight Jet 15-1 Michael O’Callaghan / Leigh Roche 2 Kaufymaker 12-1 Wesley A. Ward / Jose Ortiz 3 Go Bears Go 15-1 David Loughnane / John Velazquez 4 Vertiginous 20-1 Brian Meehan / Javier Castellano 5 Hierarchy 12-1 Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy 6 Twilight Gleaming 4-1 Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 7 Armor 6-1 Richard Hannon / Ryan Moore 8 Averly Jane 5-2 Wesley A. Ward / Tyler Gaffalione 9 One Timer 4-1 Larry Rivelli / E. Baird 10 Time to Party 15-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat 11 Derrynane 12-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario 12 Run Curtis Run 20-1 Michael J. Maker / Luis Saez Juvenile Fillies 1 Desert Dawn 20-1 Philip D’Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez 2 Hidden Connection 5-2 Bret Calhoun / Reylu Gutierrez 3 Sequist 15-1 Dallas Stewart / Junior Alvarado 4 Tarabi 12-1 Cherie DeVaux / Javier Castellano 5 Juju’s Map 5-2 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux 6 Echo Zulu 4-5 Steve Asmussen / Joel Rosario Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 Pizza Bianca 5-1 Christophe Clement / Jose Ortiz 2 Cairo Memories 12-1 Bob Hess / Kent Desormeaux 3 Cachet 12-1 George Boughey / Luis Saez 4 Turnerloose 12-1 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux 5 Bubble Rock 8-1 Brad Cox / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 6 Hello You 10-1 David Loughnane / John Velazquez 7 Consumer Spending 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Flavien Pratt 8 Sail By 20-1 Leah Gyarmati / Junior Alvarado 9 Koala Princess 6-1 Arnaud Delacour / Joel Rosario 10 Helens Well 30-1 Philip D’Amato / Umberto Rispoli 11 Haughty 10-1 Chad C. Brown / Tylre Gaffalione 12 Malavath 8-1 Francis-Henri Graffard / Ryan Moore 13 Mise En Scene 6-1 James Ferguson / Oisin Murphy 14 California Angel 8-1 George Leonard III / Rafael Bejarano Juvenile 1 Jack Christopher 9-5 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz 2 Jasper Great 15-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga 3 Oviatt Class 20-1 J. Keith Desormeaux / Kent Desormeaux 4 Pappacap 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Joe Bravo 5 Double Thunder 20-1 Todd A. Pletcher / Flavien Pratt 6 American Sanctuary 30-1 Christopher Davis / Florent Geroux 7 Giant Game 30-1 Dale L. Romans / Joe Talamo 8 Barossa 10-1 Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez 9 Pinehurst 8-1 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez 10 Commandperformance 5-1 Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 11 Tough to Tame 30-1 Christopher Davis / Sophie Doyle 12 Corniche 5-2 Bob Baffert / Mike Smith Juvenile Turf 1 Modern Games 5-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick 2 Albahr 6-1 Charlie Appleby / Frankie Dettori 3 Dakota Gold 8-1 Danny Gargan / Luis Saez 4 Tiz the Bomb 8-1 Kenneth G. McPeek / Brian Hernandez, Jr. 5 Slipstream 12-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario 6 Mackinnon 8-1 Doug F. O’Neill / Juan Hernandez 7 Great Max 20-1 Michael Bell / John Velazquez 8 Glounthaune 12-1 Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore 9 Stolen Base 20-1 Michael J. Maker / Umberto Rispoli 10 Portfolio Company 6-1 Chad C. Brown / Flavien Prat 11 Grafton Street 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione 12 Credibility 30-1 Mark E. Casse / Mike Smith 13 Coinage 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Florent Geroux 14 Dubawi Legend 4-1 Hugo Palmer / James Doyle Filly and Mare Sprint 1 Proud Emma 20-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat 2 Estilo Talentoso 12-1 Juan Arriagada / Jose Ortiz 3 Edgeway 12-1 John W. Sadler / Joel Rosario 4 Ce Ce 4-1 Michael W. McCarthy / Victor Espinoza 5 Gamine 3-5 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez 6 Bella Sofia 5-2 Rudy Rodriguez / Luis Saez Turf Sprint 1 Glass Slippers 6-1 Kevin A. Ryan / Tom Eaves 2 Emaraaty Ana 5-1 Kevin A. Ryan / Andrea Atzeni 3 Golden Pal 7-2 Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4 Lieutenant Dan 6-1 Steven Miyadi / Geovanni Franco 5 Arrest Me Red 12-1 Wesley A. Ward / John Velazquez 6 A Case of You 8-1 Adrian McGuinness / Ronan Whelan 7 Charmaine’s Mia 30-1 Philip D’Amato / Flavien Prat 8 Caravel 20-1 H. Graham Motion / Jose Ortiz 9 Kimari 6-1 Wesley A. Ward / Joel Rosario 10 Gear Jockey 5-1 George R. Arnold II / Jose Lezcano 11 Fast Boat 12-1 Joe Sharp / Tyler Gaffalione 12 Extravagant Kid 12-1 Brendan P. Walsh / Ryan Moore Dirt Mile 1 Silver State 7-2 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr. 2 Pingxiang 12-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada 3 Ginobili 4-1 Richard Baltas / Drayden Van Dyke 4 Jasper Prince 30-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga 5 Life Is Good 4-5 Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 6 Restrainedvengence 20-1 Val Brinkerhoff / Edwin Maldonado 7 Snapper Sinclair 12-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario 8 Eight Rings 10-1 Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez Filly and Mare Turf 1 Going to Vegas 12-1 Richard Baltas / Umberto Rispoli 2 Pocket Square 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 3 Acanella 12-1 Ger Lyons / Colin Keane 4 Rougir 6-1 Cedric Rossi / Maxime Guyon 5 Queen Supreme 20-1 Andrew Balding / James Doyle 6 Love 4-1 Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore 7 War Like Goddess 7-2 William I. Mott / Julien Leparoux 8 Loves Only You 4-1 Yoshito Yahagi / Yuga Kawada 9 My Sister Nat 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz 10 Ocean Road 20-1 Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy 11 Dogtag 30-1 Richard E. Mandella / Flavien Prat 12 Audarya 5-1 James R. Fanshawe / William Buick Sprint 1 Following Sea 6-1 Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez 2 Jackie’s Warrior 6-5 Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario 3 C Z Rocket 12-1 Peter Miller / Florent Geroux 4 Matera Sky 20-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada 5 Aloha West 8-1 Wayne M. Catalano / Jose Ortiz 6 Firenze Fire 10-1 Kelly Breen / Tyler Gaffalione 7 Lexitonian 20-1 Jack Sisterson / Jose Lezcano 8 Special Reserve 6-1 Michael J. Maker / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 9 Dr. Schivel 4-1 Mark Glatt / Flavien Prat Mile 1 Master of The Seas 12-1 Charlie Appleby / James Doyle 2 Smooth Like Strait 10-1 Michael W. McCarthy / Umberto Rispoli 3 Space Blues 3-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick 4 Raging Bull 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 5 Vin de Garde 20-1 Hideaki Fujiwara / Yuichi Fukunaga 6 Mo Forza 5-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat 7 In Love 8-1 Paulo H. Lobo / Alex Achard 8 Hit the Road 15-1 Dan Blacker / John Velazquez 9 Mother Earth 8-1 Aidan P. O’Brien / Ryan Moore 10 Blowout 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario 11 Got Stormy 10-1 Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione 12 Pearls Galore 12-1 Paddy Twomey / Billy Lee 13 Casa Creed 15-1 William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado 14 Ivar 12-1 Paulo H. Lobo / Joe Talamo Distaff 1 Private Mission 8-1 Bob Baffert / Flavient Prat 2 Royal Flag 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario 3 Malathaat 4-1 Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez 4 Blue Stripe 30-1 Marcelo Polanco / Frankie Dettori 5 Clairiere 12-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr. 6 Letruska 8-5 Fausto Gutierrez / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 7 Horologist 30-1 William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado 8 Shedaresthedevil 4-1 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux 9 As Time Goes By 15-1 Bob Baffert / Luis Saez 10 Marche Lorraine 30-1 Yoshito Yahagi / Oisin Murphy 11 Dunbar Road 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz Turf 1 Rockemperor 15-1 Chad Brown / Javier Castellano 2 United 20-1 Richard Mandella / John Velazquez 3 Domestic Spending 4-1 Chad Brown / Flavien Prat 4 Astronaut 20-1 John Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza 5 Tribhuvan 20-1 Chad Brown / Jose Ortiz 6 Acclimate 20-1 Phil D’Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez 7 Walton Street 8-1 Charlie Appleby / James Doyle 8 Broome 20-1 Aidan O’Brien / Frankie Dettori 9 Sisfahan 12-1 Henk Grewe / Cristian Demuro 10 Yibir 12-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick 11 Gufo 8-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario 12 Teona 6-1 Roger Varian / David Egan 13 Tarnawa 9-5 Dermot Weld / Colin Keane 14 Japan 20-1 Aidan O’Brien / Ryan Moore Classic 1 Tripoli 15-1 John W. Sadler / Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2 Express Train 20-1 John A. Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza 3 Hot Rod Charlie 4-1 Doug F. O’Neill / Flavien Prat 4 Essential Quality 3-1 Brad Cox / Luis Saez 5 Knicks Go 5-2 Brad Cox / Joel Rosario 6 Art Collector 8-1 William I. Mott / Mike Smith 7 Stilleto Boy 30-1 Ed J. Moger Jr. / Kent Desormeaux 8 Medina Spirit 4-1 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez 9 Max Player 8-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.

