Salvation Army launches food drive

News release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps’ Food Pantry needs your help. The organization is hosting a food drive to replenish the food supply, which serves 800 to 1,000 community members every month. Many of these individuals are homeless and need help now.

The food drive kicks off on Nov. 8 and runs through Nov. 19. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 22935 Lyons Ave. on Nov. 8, 10, 12, 15, 17 and 19 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The most needed food items include: Canned tuna/chicken, canned beans, any canned vegetables or canned fruit, canned soup, rice, pasta/pasta sauce, bottled water, juice, peanut butter/jelly, oatmeal/dry cereal, any pop-top canned items (for homeless), granola bars, ramen noodles and juice boxes.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery, and provide resources and services for seniors.

If you would like to learn more or donate, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.