Santa Clarita to salute its patriots

News Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its six honorees for its upcoming 11th Annual Salute to Patriots on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

The SCV Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, hosts the annual event honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the local business community.

Honorees for this year’s Salute to Patriots include William Cooper, Heidi Elizabeth Heinrich, Max Morgan, Barbara Stone, Renard Thomas and Randal Winter.

“We are proud of this year’s honorees having been selected from a large pool of excellent community nominations,” said John Vance, chair of the SCV Chamber board. “Our Salute to Patriots event recognizes veterans who have not only sacrificed for this country but also serve the Santa Clarita Valley business community.”

Veterans were nominated by chamber members and local residents throughout October.

Nominations were open to all who have served the country and made an impact in the SCV business community. Nominees were then selected by a committee composed of veterans and business leaders.

“We are honored to show our respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives — service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber.