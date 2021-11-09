SCV high-speed winds could bring outages, downed limbs

Weather experts are warning local residents that high-speed winds over the next week could result in power outages and downed tree limbs for Santa Clarita Valley residents.

In a statement released via social media, the National Weather Service stated that, from Tuesday night to Sunday, strong winds would be coming over the Santa Barbara Mountains and South Coast, the Interstate 5 corridor, the outer coastal waters and the Santa Clarita Valley.

With wind speeds ranging from 10 to 25 mph most days, with gust speeds as high as 55 mph, NWS officials warned residents to be prepared for possible fallen tree limbs as well as possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs by Southern California Edison due to increased fire danger.

Gusty winds at times over much of #SoCal Tuesday Night through Sunday. Elevated fire weather conditions expected. Power outages and downed tree limbs possible. Be extra careful with anything that can start a fire. We are still in high fire season despite the recent rain. #cawx pic.twitter.com/L2wGF6yAGQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 8, 2021

“For tomorrow (Tuesday) night, we’re looking at northwest winds 15 to 25 miles an hour, but the strongest winds into Wednesday will be up the I-5 corridor in the mountains northwest of (Santa Clarita),” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “And then for Wednesday night, we have north winds of 15 to 25 miles an hour with gusts of 40 miles an hour.”

The Santa Ana wind event is expected to continue through the end of the weekend and include various stretches of double-digit winds and gusts.

“We’ll definitely have brief critical fire danger,” said Sirard, adding that while NWS issues high wind warnings when they reach speeds above 58 mph, the double-digit dry winds do bring concern for meteorologists in terms of fire danger.

Coupled with the high-speed winds, the NWS projects humidity in the 8-20% range after Wednesday night and temperatures in the mid 70s to low 90s.