Shadow Pines housing developments set to break ground next year

Plans to build nearly 1,000 homes in the Shadow Pines area of Canyon Country are making progress, as developers of the two adjacent projects prepare to break ground next year.

Each project consists of nearly 500 single-family homes and both are in early stages of land development.

Dan Faina, Southern California division president for Williams Homes, announced the Santa Clarita-based home builder had recently taken ownership of the Park Place Estates project, continuing plans to develop and build 492 homes at the point of extension for Shadow Pines Boulevard.

The project consists of 500 gross acres, 75% of which is to be preserved as open space, including a 16-acre proposed public park, Faina said.

“We will plan to start land development next spring and bring our first homes to market in the first half of 2023,” Faina said, adding that the project expects to acquire its grading permit by early 2022.

About a mile north of the Williams Homes project is Spring Canyon, a nearly 500-home project that’s been in the works for 17 years between Shadow Pines and Agua Dulce, with a homebuilder recently going under contract for the first phase of 208 lots and scheduled to begin grading next year, according to Tom Grable, a senior vice president of Land Advisors Organization.

Plans for Spring Canyon, approved by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors in 2019, were considered state-of-the-art in terms of sustainability, including solar panels for homes, charging stations for electric vehicles and gray water recycling for lawns, among other environmental protections.

Additionally, the 550-acre project calls for one Los Angeles County Fire Department station and one L.A. County Sheriff’s Department substation to be built, two parking lots and three open space lots.