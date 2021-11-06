Supes approve final maps for Valencia project

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the final tract maps for the development of Mission Village in Valencia.

The map outlines the approximately 127 acres that will be used for the development of 708 condominium units, two debris basins lots, 38 open-space lots, one water tank lot, one water facility lot, three recreational lots and one private and future street lot.

The final maps for the Mission Village project have been reviewed by the county Public Works Department for accuracy, survey analysis, title information, and for compliance with local ordinances and the State Subdivision Map Act, said Public Works Director Mark Pestrella in a letter addressing the supervisors.

Lastly, the grants and dedications for the project were also approved, which are necessary for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure, according to Pestrella.

“The approval of the tract maps, grants and dedications are huge milestone,” said Helen Chavez, spokeswoman for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “This allows the remaining construction of the project to continue.”