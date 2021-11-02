Three teachers reportedly punched by Castaic High student

Multiple teachers were reportedly struck by a Castaic High Student on Tuesday, resulting in a response from law enforcement officials.

The call came in shortly before 3 p.m., and the condition of the teachers remains unknown as of the publication of this story.

“A student reportedly punched three teachers,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga confirmed that as of 3 p.m. no suspect had yet been detained. William S. Hart Union High School District spokesman Dave Caldwell said the motive behind the punching was unknown as of the publication of this story and that no statement had been released by the district.