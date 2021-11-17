Valencia Acura to host pet adoption event

Valencia Acura, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center, is hosting a pet adoption event at the dealership Saturday.

This is scheduled to be the first pet adoption event held publicly in the local area since the pandemic began, according to event organizers.

“We are excited to have this adoption event at Valencia Acura and hoping for a great day of adoption and turnout,” Marissa Chavez, volunteer programs coordinator for the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control, said in a prepared statement. “Pulling from three care centers, several dozen animals are expected to be available for adoption.”

Special pricing is set to be offered during the one-day event, and adoption fees are as follows:

Dogs: 5 years and older are $5, plus license fee; dogs younger than 5 years old are $30, plus license fee.

Cats: $5, plus license fee.

Hamsters: $5.

Guinea pigs: $10.

Bags filled with dog and cat goodies are set be provided by Valencia Acura with every animal adopted.

The pet adoption event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Valencia Acura, located at 23955 Creekside Road in Valencia.