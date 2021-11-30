West Ranch high presents ‘Clue: On Stage’

News Release

Live theater returns to West Ranch High School as its theater arts program presents “Clue: On Stage,” with one performance on Wednesday and two performances on Saturday.

The play follows the story of six unique guests, a butler and a maid who gather for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy on a dark and stormy night. When the host turns up dead, no one is safe.

Soon the guests race to find the killer as the more deaths continue, according to a news release about the production. The show is based on the popular board game and adapted from the cult classic film, “Clue,” a comedy whodunit following the antics of Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard and other iconic personalities.

The show runs 90 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at booktix.com.

A portion of ticket fees will be donated to the West Ranch High School band, orchestra and choir programs as well as to the Canyon Theatre Guild Youth Workshop Scholarship Fund for Disadvantaged Youth.

“Clue: On Stage” will run on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m