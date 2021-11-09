What Impact do High Protein Fruits have on our Health?

Like nuts, meat, and dairy products, fruits are also a good source of protein, although they tend to deliver fewer vegetables, beans, nuts, and other high protein foods. There are many fruits that people can consume to fill the required amount of protein in their bodies.

The value (% DV) for regular protein intake is 50g each day and is considered an overall goal for most people; each bowl of fruit could provide 110% of the DV. FDA guideline shows that women have to take a minimum of 46 grams of protein per day, while men have to take a minimum of 56 grams of protein. Recommended protein intake by the Institute for Medicine (IOM) is;

Life stage and gender RDA in grams (g) per day Infants and children 0–6 months 9.1 6–12 months 11 1–3 years 13 4–8 years 19 Males 9–13 years 34 14–18 years 52 19–70 years and older 56 Females 9–13 years 34 14–70 years and older 46 Pregnant or breastfeeding women All ages 71

If you are consuming one midsize bowl of fruit, it will deliver less than 6g of protein, so yes, you should be eating pounds and pounds of it to meet the daily demand of your body. The real advantages of consuming a diet filled with fruits are the other vitamins and nutrients essential for the body.

You can also consume protein through whey powder or liquid supplements, and many experts suggest these supplements are also a great source to fill the required protein in your body.

What Fruits should we Eat for Regular Protein Requirements?

Below, you can see the list of high protein fruits that experts suggest for daily protein requirements;

01. Guavas

Guava is a well-known tropical fruit grown in many tropical and subtropical regions like Central America, the Caribbean, northern South America, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and it is considered native fruit in Mexico. Well-known guava, Psidium guajava, is a small tree in the myrtle family, usually growing in Mexico.

Protein Delivering Capacity

On one cup, guavas provide;

4.2g protein along 8% rate of DV

2.6g protein per 100g along 5% rate of DV

7.5g per 200 calories along 15% rate of DV. (Source)

Other Nutrition Facts

On one cup, guavas provide;

112 calories along 6% rate of DV

1.6g fats along 2% rate of DV

24g carbs along 8% rate of DV

8.9g fiber along 32% rate of DV

15g sugar along 29% rate of DV

3.3mg sodium along 0% rate of DV

30mg calcium along 2% rate of DV. (Source)

02. Avocado

Avocado is a light green fruit with a long pit and dark leathery skin, botanically a large berry containing a single large seed; it comes from a tree possibly founding from Mexico and a branch of the flowering plant family Lauraceae.

There are different ways to intake avocado, from salads and wraps to smoothies, or even in brownies, and people love to eat it.

Protein Delivering Capacity

On one cup, avocados provide;

3g protein along with a 6% rate of DV

2g protein per 100g along 4% rate of DV

2.5g per 200 calories along with a 5% rate of DV. (Source)

Other Nutrition Facts

On one cup, avocado provides;

240 calories along with a 12% rate of DV

22g fats along 28% rate of DV

13g carbs along with a 4% rate of DV

10g fiber along 36% rate of DV

1g sugar along 2% rate of DV

11mg sodium along 0% rate of DV

18mg calcium along with a 1% rate of DV. (Source)

03. Apricots

Apricots originate from China, where it was first cultivated around 4000 years ago. This delicious fruit was very popular among natives, traders, and travelers. Over the period, apricots began to grow throughout Central Asia and the Middle East. They have great flavor and excellent nutritional value and are full of vitamins and minerals.

Protein Delivering Capacity

On one cup, apricots provide;

2.2g protein along with a 4% rate of DV

1.4g protein per 100g along with a 3% rate of DV

5.8g per 200 calories along with a 12% rate of DV. (Source)

Other Nutrition Facts

On one cup, apricots provide;

74 calories along with a 4% rate of DV

0.6g fats along 1% rate of DV

17g carbs along with a 6% rate of DV

3.1g fiber along 11% rate of DV

14g sugar along with a 29% rate of DV

1.6mg sodium along 0% rate of DV

20mg calcium along with a 2% rate of DV. (Source)

04. Kiwifruit

A teacher brought it to New Zealand in 1904; upon his return from China with the seeds, it was the time when the world got knowledge about it. The people of Newzealand called it “kiwi” after their national bird, and now the whole world calls it by this name.

This high protein fruit has a reputation for being a healthy food due to its high content of vitamin C, but the fruit is also rich in other nutrients. These can help lower blood pressure, increase wound healing, help maintain gut health, and more.

Protein Delivering Capacity

On one cup, kiwifruit provide;

2.1g protein along with a 4% rate of DV

1.1g protein per 100g along with a 2% rate of DV

3.7g per 200 calories along with a 7% rate of DV. (Source)

Other Nutrition Facts

On one cup, kiwifruit provide;

110 calories along with a 5% rate of DV

0.9g fats along 1% rate of DV

26g carbs along with a 9% rate of DV

5.4g fiber along 19% rate of DV

16g sugar along with a 32% rate of DV

5.4mg sodium along 0% rate of DV

61mg calcium along with a 5% rate of DV. (Source)

05. Bananas

We all know that bananas are one of the most famous fruits and are available all year round. While they’re native to Southeast Asia, they grow approximately in every warm climates region of the world and are considered a great source of protein. They are incredibly healthy, sweet, easy to buy from nearby markets, and one of the most low-priced fresh fruits people can purchase.

Protein Delivering Capacity

On one cup, bananas provide;

1.6g protein along with a 3% rate of DV

1.1g protein per 100g along with a 2% rate of DV

2.4g per 200 calories along with a 5% rate of DV. (Source)

Other Nutrition Facts

On one cup, bananas provide;

134 calories along with a 7% rate of DV

0.5g fats along with a 1% rate of DV

34g carbs along with an 11% rate of DV

3.9g fiber along with a 14% rate of DV

18g sugar along with a 37% rate of DV

1.5mg sodium along 0% rate of DV

7.5mg calcium along with a 1% rate of DV. (Source)

06. Raspberries

Raspberries are native to Europe and North Asia and planted in warm areas around the world. Mostly, raspberries in the USA are planted in California, Washington State, and Oregon. These delicious and tart berries are only harvested during the summer and fall months. For these reasons, it is best to eat raspberries immediately after purchasing them.

Protein Delivering Capacity

On one cup, raspberries provide;

1.5g protein along with a 3% rate of DV

1.2g protein per 100g along with a 2% rate of DV

4.6g per 200 calories along with a 9% rate of DV. (Source)

Other Nutrition Facts

On one cup, raspberries provide;

64 calories along with a 3% rate of DV

0.8g fats along with a 1% rate of DV

15g carbs along with a 5% rate of DV

8g fiber along with a 29% rate of DV

5.4g sugar along with an 11% rate of DV

1.2mg sodium along 0% rate of DV

31mg calcium along with a 2% rate of DV. (Source)

Are there any Side Effects of too much Protein?

Anyone can generally consume 2g of protein per kg of body weight per day without facing specific side effects. Individuals like athletes can eat up to 3.5g per kg of body weight daily without side effects.

Some studies indicate that people can face health problems if they consume more than 2g per kg of body weight per day of protein for an extended period.

Conclusion

Protein is essential for the development of our body. The fruits discussed above are considered high protein fruits; people can provide critical vitamins, antioxidants, and dietary fiber to their bodies by consuming these fruits. For a high protein diet, it is not necessary to eat a lot of nuts or drink dairy products; fruits, fruits can also play a vital in filling the required amount of protein in your body.