Wilk honors Filipino Americans for service to their communities

News Release

In honor of October being Filipino American Heritage Month, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized two outstanding leaders in his district.

Wilk recognized Earle Potot and Elvie Ancheta, who have served their communities and dedicated their lives’ work defending America’s freedom and uplifting the lives of veterans, according to a news release from Wilk’s office on Wednesday.

Potot is a U.S. Army veteran who served for more than 15 years. He received multiple awards for outstanding performance and professionalism, according to Wilk’s office.

Ancheta oversees the William “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster, which is a 60-bed assisted living facility for elderly veterans.

“California’s rich history includes positive contributions by Filipino Americans who have left their mark in a variety of fields, including serving our nation in the armed forces, working as doctors and nurses, and laboring in the agricultural fields throughout the state from Sacramento to the Coachella Valley,” said Wilk in the prepared statement.