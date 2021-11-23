Zantrex Black Reviews 2021 – Does It The Best Fat Burner?

Zantrex is one of the weight loss supplements brands that have become extremely popular in recent times, with Zantrex Black. Every time you research fat loss supplements, you bump into Zantrex black reviews that glorify it, as the be-all, end-all of weight loss.

Their branding is top notch. They offer a range of products that they claim work faster than the competition.

They call it the rapid weight loss pill market for some reason. As if there were distinct markets for diet pills for high velocity weight loss and slow acting ones. The idea behind this obvious emphasis on high velocity weight loss is a smart marketing ploy.

We wouldn’t be surprised at all if customers feel that this weight loss supplement works much faster than the rest. But, there are some glaring issues with the claims made by Zantrex Black, which we are going to share with you today.

If you have come across a Zantrex Black review and wondered whether it is worth your time and money, this blog post will shine some light on this.

>> NOTE: We currently recommend PhenQ over Zantrex Black. Here’s why=>

What Is Zantrex Black?

Zantrex Black is a new weight loss supplement from the Zantrex3 brand that claims to be a rapid weight loss pill. They claim that it contains all natural ingredients that offer 7 weight loss benefits, which are pretty much all the challenges that people face with their weight loss journey.

They also cite a published clinical study in which participants lost a mean average of 11.2 lbs. in over 6-weeks, as compared to placebo or Modere Trim. But we couldn’t find this clinical study anywhere. Instead, we found a different one. But more on that later.

Zantrex3 has four weight loss supplements in its range. There’s Zantrex SkinnyStix, Zantrex Blue, Zantrex Black & Zantrex Red. Amongst these, Zantrex Blue is their max strength weight loss supplement, while Zantrex Black seems to be the healthy middle ground. The red bottle is a mix of both.

The question is, does Zantrex Black really deliver what it claims to?

Click HERE to Get PhenQ The Best Fat Burner For Discount Price.

Zantrex Black Ingredients

Zantrex Black has an interesting ingredient list. It’s a proprietary blend of ingredients that amounts to 1160 milligrams. Firstly, no dietary supplement manufactured by reputed brands uses proprietary blends. So that itself is a red flag for us.

But there’s more. Some of the ingredients are suspect and not present in adequate doses, while others are in concentrations so high, that it can cause unpleasant side effects. Here’s a look at the list.

Yerba Mate extract Guarana Trimethylxanthine Damiana Green Tea Extract Kola Seed Extract Schizonepeta Extract Black Pepper Extract Rhodiola Crenulata Asian Ginseng Extract Maca Root Cacao Extract Black Tea extract

We have linked the clinical studies to the ingredients that have reasonable scientific evidence to support its use in a weight loss supplement. Yerba Mate, Guarana, and Damiana for instance are some of the better ingredients known as the YGD blend.

But since it is a prop blend, there’s no way to know the exact concentrations. Similarly, Asian ginseng extract is beneficial too. But what’s the concentration?

As we said, no dietary supplement manufactured by trusted brands contains prop blends.

Here are the ones that we think are just fillers, with the intent to make the ingredient list read exotic, or just add a few fancy names to it.

Maca Root, for instance, is normally used in supplements for mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety. Or it is found in dietary supplements for sexual health. But Maca is not as strong an energy booster as it is made out to be.

Secondly, there’s a lot more caffeine in this formula. In fact, any weight loss benefits that you derive from this supplement can be pointed to the caffeine, rather than any of the other herbs.

What Are The Benefits Of Zantrex Black?

Zantrex Black offers a few benefits for people trying to lose weight.

It will help with appetite suppression

The presence of Yerba Mate extract, Guarana, Trimethylxanthine, Green Tea, Black Tea & Cacao seed, meaning that it can be a strong appetite suppressant. So you are less likely to feel hungry between meals, making it possible to adhere to a low calorie diet.

It will keep you energized

Each one of those ingredients is a stimulant. In fact, almost every single ingredient in Zantrex Black is a stimulant. So you are in all likelihood going to feel an intense buzz of an energy boost after you take this. If we are not mistaken, there’s enough caffeine in one pill of Zantrex Black to equal four cups of coffee.

It might help you lose weight

What happens if you guzzle four cups of coffee every day for a month? You feel less hungry, you feel an energy boost and you will in all likelihood, lose weight because of eating less food and a mild thermogenic effect created by the stimulants.

But will you really lose 11 lbs. in 6-weeks? We don’t think so.

What Are The Drawbacks Of Zantrex Black?

Now let’s talk about the drawbacks.

The Rapid Weight Loss Claims are questionable

First things first, the rapid weight loss that Zantrex Black claims are just hype. The 11 lbs. clinical study that they cite is probably based on one clinical study involving Yerba Mate. But one study is clearly not conclusive enough to claim that it will produce similar weight loss effects in a larger population.

It is way overpriced as compared to quality weight loss supplements

Zantrex Black is in essence 1.4 grams of caffeine in a fancy bottle. Would you pay $35 for four cups of coffee every day? Yeah, that’s the real Zantrex Black cost. We personally wouldn’t. There are much better diet pills out there for cheaper, that promote weight loss in more ways than one.

It will cause a crash after the initial energy boost

There is a reason why tons of caffeine is not considered the ideal way for losing weight. Caffeine works like a charm at first. But before you realize it, there will be a huge crash that follows the initial surge in energy.

When the crash hits you, and it will, you will feel miserable. Your body builds a resistance to caffeine very fast. So, the next time you are trying to lose weight with Zantrex black, or any other stimulant based diet pill, you will require a much stronger dose to produce the same effect.

This threshold keeps increasing.

It’s unhealthy

There’s another reason why athletes look for stimulant free diet pills to burn fat. It’s unhealthy. Consuming a dose of caffeine this high will create such a strong buzz that you will in all likelihood feel jittery. Your sleep will be affected too.

There’s a clinical study that shows Caffeine-related toxicity with Zantrex3

Last but not the least, we found a clinical study that shows that a 38-year old female suffered a grand mal seizure and vision blurring after taking Zantrex3. They attributed it to the potential toxicity of caffeine. Go figure!

=> Click HERE to Get PhenQ The Best Fat Burner For Discount Price.

Potential Zantrex Black Side Effects

Well, we just shared an extreme case scenario of the potential side effects of Zantrex Black. Let’s for a minute assume that you may not experience an adverse event like this. But even then, you may experience some of the side effects listed below.

Sleeplessness

Jitters

Nausea

Headaches

Insomnia

Sleep disturbances

Unstable energy levels since there will be a crash

Zantrex Black FAQ

Q. How Does Zantrex Black Work?

A. Based on the formula, we feel that it relies heavily on caffeine to produce weight loss. So, it will be a blend of appetite suppression and a mild thermogenic effect caused by the caffeine in Zantrex black.

Q. Is Zantrex Black Safe?

A. Like we mentioned a while ago, consuming Zantrex Black diet pills is as good as drinking four concentrated shots of coffee at one go. We already shared one clinical study that shows a grand mal seizure, which is a serious medical condition due to suspected caffeine toxicity caused by Zantrex black.

We leave it to you to figure whether it is indeed safe for consumption. Want to know our two cents? If you want to boost energy levels this way, drink coffee and drink lots of it. It’s probably safer than Zantrex Black.

Q. How to Use Zantrex Black?

A. The dosage instructions as mentioned on the official website are to use two capsules before the main meals of the day. That’s because taking that high dose of caffeine without a meal may cause serious gastric issues. The max that they recommend is 6 soft gels in a day.

To give you some perspective, that’s almost 3 grams of caffeine in a day. Good luck trying to sleep after that.

Q. Does zantrex Black have caffeine?

A. Oh boy, it does! Tons of it. If you are looking for a safer diet pill for burning fat, then we recommend something that has much lesser caffeine and other stimulants.

Q. What are users saying?

A. As expected, the real customer reviews about Zantrex black are different from the typical Zantrex black review that you find online, which are mostly positive reviews. Here’s one real Zantrex black review that calls it ‘The Worst’. So, are all the glorious adverts fake reviews? Isn’t submitting fake reviews unethical? We have a zero tolerance policy for brands that use any type of shady marketing tactic and fake customer reviews certainly qualifies as one.

Final Thoughts – Zantrex Black Alternatives

Zantrex Black is exactly the kind of fat burners that we advise people to steer clear of. It is a glorified caffeine supplement that’s way overpriced for what it brings to the table. At best, it will help reduce some food cravings and provide more energy for a short time.

But the weight loss Zantrex Black produces will be mild and extremely unpleasant. You may not notice any significant difference in body fat. The weight loss Zantrex black promotes will be an overall reduction in body weight.

Rather than choosing an overpriced weight loss supplement that resorts to one of the unhealthiest ways to promote weight loss, we have two excellent alternatives for you with real positive reviews, a trusted track record, and sufficient scientific evidence.

#1 – PhenQ – The Most Effective Weight Loss Supplement

PhenQ is hands down, one of the most popular weight loss supplements in the world. It has been around for years and years. The formula has been put to the test by men and women of all ages. It has been widely debated on, dissected by gurus, called-out by detractors, and vowed influencers.

After all the hue and cry died down, it has emerged as one of the #1 supplements for men and women looking to burn body fat without taking undue risks with their health.

Why PhenQ is the real Rapid Weight Loss Pill?

PhenQ’s success lies in its simplicity.

It does not try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it takes the best natural ingredients with proven clinical studies and puts them into a diet pill. It does not use fancy terms like ‘Rapid’ or accelerated weight management either.

But when you start to use PhenQ, you’ll realize that you are losing fat a lot sooner than Black Zantrex.

1- PhenQ blunts your appetite

PhenQ contains Nopal, a cactus extract that’s used as supportive therapy for obesity. Nopal will slow down the pace at which your body excretes the food you consume. As a result, you feel full for a much longer time. So, if you take a dose of PhenQ in the morning, you won’t feel hungry or crave snacks until mid-afternoon.

2- PhenQ is a strong thermogenesis booster

PhenQ contains Capsimax, which is a blend of Capsicum, Piperine, Caffeine, and Niacin. Capsimax has many benefits in a diet and exercise plan. The primary one is its ability to induce thermogenesis. In other words, it increases your body’s ability to burn fat for hours after you consume a single dose.

Even when you are lazing around at home, your body is burning fat. That’s the incredible PhenQ effect.

3- PhenQ keeps your mood and energy levels high

Here’s the weight loss secret that nobody talks about. 50% of your success depends on your mind. Your mood needs to be elevated. Your energy levels need to be stable. If there are highs and crashes, like what you get with Zantrex Black, you are likely to quit after just a few days of starting.

With PhenQ, you have more energy, and a great mood, which makes it easier for you to stick to your diet and exercise plan.

How to maximize the effects of PhenQ?

Time and again, you’ll bump into a fat burner website that makes their supplement appear like a magic pill. Pop it and you’ll never have to exercise or watch your diet anymore.

One of the reasons for PhenQ’s unwavering credibility is that they don’t advertise it like a magic pill, ever. Instead, they mention specifically that you need to club it with a healthy diet and exercise routine to maximizer its effectiveness. People often don’t like to hear this. But sorry to disappoint.

Here’s a checklist on how you can maximize the effectiveness of PhenQ

Start Walking with 2000 steps a day. Every week, add 1000 steps until you touch 10000. This will add to the calorie burning effect that PhenQ creates. So, after each walk, your body is primed to burn fat for 48-hours.

Eat a healthy diet.

Don’t try to speed up your results. Stick to the recommended dose.

If you have pre-existing health conditions, seek professional medical advice before using PhenQ.

Not to be used by Nursing women

Contact your healthcare provider or the local emergency services if you experience an allergic reaction to any of the ingredients

What are the ingredients in PhenQ?

PhenQ is based on a patented-blend of ingredients that includes the breakthrough blend called ‘α-Lacys Reset®’. PhenQ contains the following ingredients.

PhenQ vs. Zantrex Black – Our Final thoughts

PhenQ all the way! It is backed by thousands of satisfied customer reviews. We are talking actual, word of mouth here. Not the so-called verified purchase with glossy words that have become commonplace on online shopping portals.

PhenQ is a simple, yet effective fat burner that will torch belly fat in no time. Try it today!

Click Here for Best Price on PhenQ Official Website

#2 – Leanbean – The #1 Rapid Weight Loss Pill for Women

Our second recommendation is Leanbean, the first diet supplement that’s designed from scratch for females. Why a separate diet pill for females, you might wonder. Well, the female body has different thresholds of tolerance for stimulants than men.

So, using a cookie-cutter approach to weight management in females can result in unwanted side effects. They may still lose weight, mind you. But it will be an ordeal, much like what can happen with Zantrex Black. Weight Loss must be enjoyable.

That’s what you get with Leanbean.

Why Leanbean makes it easy to lose weight?

Every weight loss supplement has a USP. PhenQ is primarily a thermogenesis booster. It also offers other health benefits. But that’s secondary. Similarly, Leanbean is an appetite suppressant.

1- Leanbean reduces cravings

Research reveals that women are more likely to adhere to unhealthy snacking as compared to men. That’s why Leanbean’s formula contains 3 grams of Glucomannan. Just like the Nopal in PhenQ, Glucomannan will reduce cravings for hours.

This allows busy women to focus on their careers without constant cravings for sugary snacks. In other words, fewer calories and less junk.

2- Leanbean is wholesome

We really like the fact that Leanbean contains some potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory herbs. There’s Turmeric which is crammed with Curcumin, there’s Acai Berry, Garcinia & Green Coffee. All of these offer weight loss benefits mind you.

But their benefits are not limited to losing a few inches off your waist. Each one of these ingredients offers so much more.

3- Leanbean is almost zero stimulant

Almost every weight loss pill that you see will contain caffeine anhydrous. Zantrex Black contains copious amounts of it. But Leanbean has zero added caffeine or other synthetic stimulants. The only trace amounts of natural caffeine in the formula comes from Green Coffee.

How to maximize your results with Leanbean?

If this is your first attempt at losing weight with a fat loss supplement, then you might be confused. Here’s some help on how to use Leanbean so that you get the best results.

Try to log your diet. Leanbean will reduce the number of calories you consume by reducing cravings. But when you finally lose that stubborn layer of fat, you want to know how it worked and how many calories you dropped from the diet, don’t you?

Add moderate exercise to your routine. It can be as simple as 1000-2000 steps. Leanbean also has some natural thermogenic ingredients in it. So, might as well utilize the EPOC effect.

Don’t go overboard with calorie reduction or exercise. You are already using a strong supplement. You don’t need to push your body over the limit.

You might experience the niacin flush. That’s normal and will fade in a few minutes. No need to reach out to the healthcare provider for that. But if you notice any other adverse events, get in touch with your healthcare provider asap.

What are the ingredients in Leanbean?

Leanbean is a blend of natural ingredients that will sound very familiar because most of these have proven track records in the weight management industry. Here’s a look.

Vitamin B6 & b12 – 1.7 mg & 2.4 mcg

Chromium – 35 mcg

Zinc – 11 mg

Potassium – 10 mg

Glucomannan – 3000 mg

Choline – 82.5 mg

Garcinia Cambogia Extract – 100 mg

Green Coffee bean extract – 50 mg

Turmeric – 50 mg

Acai Berry Extract – 20 mg

Bioperine (black pepper) – 5 mg

Leanbean vs. Zantrex Black – Our final thoughts

Leanbean is clearly the better supplement between the two. It is designed for women, is a low stimulant formula, and has a wholesome ingredient list with tons of health benefits, beyond weight loss.

More importantly, it allows women to control cravings and tops them up with a minor thermogenic bump. Hard to beat that!

Click Here for Best Price on Leanbean Official Website