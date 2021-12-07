Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will begin enrollment for the nationally recognized Prevent T2 diabetes prevention program, a lifestyle change program that helps patients at risk of developing diabetes.

Henry Mayo’s community education department offers a diabetes prevention program, which helps reduce their blood sugar, lose weight and reverse prediabetes.

The program will begin in January with limited space, so hospital officials encourage participants to enroll early.

Prediabetics may have no symptoms with risk factors for prediabetes being 45 years or older, overweight, family history of type 2 diabetes, physically active less than three times per week and diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

Henry Mayo has been offering the program for three years, helping participants lose weight and reduce their risk of developing diabetes.

In early 2020, Amy L., a participant who completed the program, said, “Thanks to the program’s focus on long-lasting behavior changes, my A1c is now in the normal range.”

“We don’t want to let these unprecedented times keep people from making positive health changes,” said Charmine Navarro, Henry Mayo’s community education program coordinator.

From the comfort of home or office, participants will join a supportive group led by dietitians, diabetes educators, nurses and health educator experts. The yearlong program helps promote lasting change.

To learn more about qualifying for the program and the nominal fee (sometimes covered by insurance), visit henrymayo.com/community/diabetes-prevention-program/ or call (661) 200-2300.

PreventT2 program is led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is proven to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

According to the news release, research shows that modest behavior changes, such as making better food choices and increasing physical activity, reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk for developing this disease.

The national diabetes prevention program brings together federal agencies, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, employers, insurers, health care professionals, academia and other stakeholders to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes among people with prediabetes. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/PreventT2.