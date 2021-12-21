All aboard the ‘Polar Express’ at the Cube

By Chris Torres

Signal Staff Writer

Ice skaters glided across the rink as “The Polar Express” steamed into Valencia for The Cube’s rendition of the widely acclaimed Christmas classic for its inaugural holiday show.

The performance featured more than 70 figure skaters local to the Santa Clarita Valley, including four professional guest skaters: Jacqueline Schenk, Anabel Wallace, Jessica Kemper and Nathaniel Chen.

The Cube’s Maddex Jehle played the role of the conductor and Avery O’Brien starred as “Hero Boy” in the “Polar Express” performance. The show also featured solo acts from the guest skaters along with group performances of Christmas classics such as “Silver Bells” and “Jingle Jangle Reindeer.”

The finale featured every performer from the show and allowed for a big group curtain call to conclude the Cube’s first holiday show since the former Ice Station Valencia was purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.

The figure skaters of The Cube performed a rendition of The Polar Express, a novel about “a boy an his journey to discover what it means to truly believe,” according to the show’s printed program. Maddex Jahle and Leiah Abellera skate together during act three in The Cube’s inaugural holiday show, “Polar Express: A Holiday Celebration on Ice.” Chris Torres/The Signal

Professional figure skater Jacqueline Schenk performs a one foot spin during her solo performance to conclude act one of The Cube’s inaugural holiday show, “Polar Express A Holiday Celebration On Ice,” at The Cube on Saturday Dec. 11, 2021. Chris Torres/The Signal

Professional figure skater Jessica Kemper skates on one leg during her guest performance for the finale of The Cube’s inaugural holiday show, “Polar Express: A Holiday Celebration on Ice.” Chris Torres/The Signal

Avery O’Brien, who plays “Hero Boy,” performs in the finale for The Cube’s inaugural holiday show, “Polar Express A Holiday Celebration On Ice.” Chris Torres/The Signal

The finale for The Cube’s inaugural holiday show, “Polar Express: A Holiday Celebration on Ice,” featured all the skaters who performed. Chris Torres/The Signal Santa Clarita Valley residents watch ice skaters perform at the Cube on Saturday.