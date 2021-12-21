All aboard the ‘Polar Express’ at the Cube

By Chris Torres
Signal Staff Writer
Ice skaters glided across the rink as “The Polar Express” steamed into Valencia for The Cube’s rendition of the widely acclaimed Christmas classic for its inaugural holiday show.
The performance featured more than 70 figure skaters local to the Santa Clarita Valley, including four professional guest skaters: Jacqueline Schenk, Anabel Wallace, Jessica Kemper and Nathaniel Chen.
The Cube’s Maddex Jehle played the role of the conductor and Avery O’Brien starred as “Hero Boy” in the “Polar Express” performance. The show also featured solo acts from the guest skaters along with group performances of Christmas classics such as “Silver Bells” and “Jingle Jangle Reindeer.”
The finale featured every performer from the show and allowed for a big group curtain call to conclude the Cube’s first holiday show since the former Ice Station Valencia was purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.