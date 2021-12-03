All walls up at IAC Commerce Center

Building 8 of the IAC Commerce Center is a 113,400 square foot Class A industrial facility. Courtesy
The IAC Commerce Center recently announced the raising of the walls in the third and final phase of development at the Santa Clarita Valley business park.

The eighth building is a 113,400-square-foot Class A industrial facility.

Construction is expected to be substantially completed by the end of this year and ready for use in the first quarter of 2022.

Prospective tenants would join current occupants Amazon, Lief Labs, Bay Center Foods, Happy Returns, and more.

The IAC Commerce Center is a master-planned, 116-acre modern business park, located adjacent to the Valencia Commerce Center and approximately 1 mile northwest of the Interstate 5 and Highway 126 interchange.

State-of-the-art features include 30-foot ceilings with ESFR fire sprinkler and abundant dock-high loading among other features.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Executive Managing Director John DeGrinis and Senior Managing Directors Jeff Abraham and Patrick DuRoss represented the landlord, IAC Properties, in negotiating leases for each of the development’s buildings.

Upon full buildout, the IAC Commerce Center is set to include nine industrial buildings, totaling approximately 1 million square feet.

