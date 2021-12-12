Bolde arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, perjury

Bill Bolde, former Saugus High School principal, was arrested and booked Saturday morning on felony charges of embezzlement and perjury.

According to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Jameson, Bolde, 65, turned himself in at approximately 7 a.m. to deputies. He was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, government code 1090A, and perjury, penal code 118A. The arrest is related to a Chinese student exchange program and it’s an ongoing investigation, according to a Sheriff’s Department source.

Bolde was the principal at Saugus High for 14 years and served other positions at schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. He is the current executive director of career services and advancement at The Master’s University.

“The district was made aware that the Los Angeles Public Integrity Unit was investigating allegations of misconduct regarding former Saugus High School Principal Bill Bolde,” read a statement from Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the Hart district.

The Hart district cooperated fully with law enforcement, and appreciates law enforcement’s efforts in this matter, Caldwell added. The district has no additional comment at this time.

Bolde was booked in lieu of $45,000 bail. However, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Bolde was released on bond, confirmed Sgt. Jameson.