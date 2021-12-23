Canyon boys’ basketball game canceled

By Ryan Menzie 

Signal Sports Writer  

The Canyon Cowboys were scheduled to play against the Alemany Warriors Wednesday but the game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Canyon team.  

Cowboys head coach Ali Monfared spoke with Warriors head coach Mike DuLaney and mutually agreed to postpone the game to a later time.  

“I reached out to the coach this morning and we’re going to reschedule the game in a couple weeks when we both have time,” said Monfared. “Alemany is a great program and we were looking forward to playing their program. We both want to play when we’re allowed to.”  

The Cowboys had an upcoming tournament in North Torrance starting Monday but will likely have to drop out of it as well. With everything staying on course, the Cowboys’ next scheduled game will be played against Castaic on Jan. 4. 

Ryan Menzie

Ryan Menzie

Ryan Menzie, a graduate student at Cal State University, Long Beach for Kinesiology with the option Sport Management, graduated from Cal State University, Northridge with a BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. Have a story or want to talk about sports? Send an email to [email protected]

