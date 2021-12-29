Canyons Aquatics donates $1,000 to Veterans Collaborative

News release

Eleven members of the Canyons Aquatic Club, along with their coaches and parents, recently visited the Veteran Center and presented the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative with a card, cap and a $1,000 check for the center.

The aquatics club held a fund raiser by selling special swim caps to enable assistance for veterans in the Santa Clarita area.

“It was a very special day for the Veteran Center, and it was great to see our young members of the Santa Clarita Valley supporting our veteran community,” said a prepared statement from the veterans organization.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, nonprofit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.