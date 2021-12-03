Checklist of TOP-5 Study Tips from a Harvard Graduate

It’s typical for studies to overwhelm the inexperienced students facing much new knowledge and unable to prioritize tasks at hand. Besides lecture attendance and homework, they need to come to grips with the new campus environment, organize their social routines around studies, and take proper care of their home comfort and nutrition. As you can see, there’s too much on every student’s plate, and not everyone can handle the stress and load proactively.

Luckily for you, a former Harvard graduate now heading the Marketing Department at Educibly has compiled a handy checklist for everyone struggling to resume control over their life and regimen. These tips will surely make you much more productive and effective, no matter how hard the study hassles test you.

#1 Be Motivated and Focused

The lack of motivation is a common problem that students encounter in the middle or by the end of the semester. Things seem easy and manageable at first, but as pressure heightens and unavoidable emergencies occur, ruining your schedule, you might get caught up in strangulating deadlines and overload.

In such a situation, it’s natural to feel stressed and start thinking of a dropout. In such gloomy moments, make sure to revisit your broader life and educational goals to see at what point you’re stuck. Probably you’ll see that a missed deadline on one essay or one failed test is something incredibly small in comparison with your bright career prospects upon graduation. Try to take a broader perspective by thinking about your dream vocation, and you’re sure to find some extra resources to manage deadlines and tasks again.

One significant aspect of staying motivated and focused is a conscious effort to oust or reduce distractions. It’s extremely hard for modern students to concentrate on tasks at hand if they receive numerous messages online and get pop-up notifications about new Instagram posts of their friends. So, as soon as you plan a working session, make sure to turn off your wi-fi and focus only on the task. You’ll see how quickly it will be completed, giving you some free time to check the social media and write a couple of messages to pals.

#2 Know Your Strengths

Many students’ greatest mistake is following the general rhythm and method of studies at an educational establishment. Let’s suppose you are an auditory learner. So, if your supervisor is a conservative educator and gives only lecture notes and book readings, it’s not a good reason to fail a grade. You can record the lectures or augment the study material with videos found online.

Use whatever methods suit you the best instead of sticking to what the college gives you. Nobody knows you better than yourself, and customization of education is in part your own responsibility.

#3 Follow a Strategy

It’s hard to achieve any major goal if you don’t have a strategy for getting there. As all business gurus claim, a big goal may remain only a goal if it isn’t divided into small, biteable chunks and steps. In such a way, you no longer have some vague and unreachable dream; this dream transforms into a workable plan, where every step is clear.

Let’s suppose you want to graduate with honors and receive a diploma with two majors simultaneously. Besides, you need to pick a part-time job to provide for a living and complete the study process without significant debt. Is the goal attainable? Yes, sure!

You can plan the courses thoroughly without overloading yourself with redundant, irrelevant subjects and choose a part-time job on campus or close to your home to spend minimum time commuting. Besides, it could be beneficial to select a job directly related to your future profession to get vital practical knowledge while still studying at college.

No matter how complicated it seems, such a plan can indeed lead you to the dream diploma very quickly; the key is to take action and stay organized, completing every step one by one.

#4 Ask for Help

The ability to delegate some assignments or determine when you need professional help is a strategic skill of a successful student. Thus, when you see that you can’t cope with all your tasks and can fail a grade, it’s time to seek expert assistance.

For instance, you may want to buy essay online from Educibly, which is a reliable academic provider of home assignments for stressed students. Otherwise, you can seek editing or proofreading help online to save time for other assignments.

Asking your professor for help is also a workable strategy at all times. Why waste days or weeks attempting to come to grips with a new unclear topic if you can ask your supervisor during their office hours? The teachers delivering lectures and workshops at college are there to help you learn better. So, whenever you have some educational challenge, your tutor is the best person with expertise and knowledge to support and guide you.

Ask peers and classmates for advice and feedback is another suitable approach. You may join interest groups where students work collaboratively on home tasks and check each other’s works. Another method is to ask questions and team with some classmates to distribute the home workload so that you work on fewer tasks but submit all assignments on time.

#5 Take Notes

The final tip may seem too primitive for the Harvard-lever learner, but it is the best approach you can ever try to excel in your studies. Notetaking is a vital skill that will help you in any subject as you process the information with your brain and your hand. Taking notes improves memorization; besides, you always have a handy sketch of the lecture or lesson to refer to when doing the homework or preparing for the exam.

Try to learn effective notetaking so that writing doesn’t distract you from listening to the supervisor here and now.