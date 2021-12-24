Cintas celebrates Day of Giving

Valencia-based company Cintas teamed up with the Single Mothers Outreach for its third annual Cintas Day of Giving.

Each year, the company has adopted an increasing number of families. In 2019, Cintas sponsored 14 family members. In 2020, it raised to 21, and in 2021, the company gifted 50 individuals.

“This event is so important to our local community. The look on these much-deserving children’s faces is why we keep coming back year after year,” said head elf and top business professional Zoe Shaw.

Courtesy of Alex Perez Courtesy of Alex Perez

As a whole, through private and business contributions, the event helped more than 85 families this holiday season.

“We look forward to this event all year,” said Market Sales Manager Nick Amaro. “As a local company, we feel it is our duty to give back to our community. I often say that it’s sales and results, etc., that will make a company good, but it’s all the other things, such as this event, that make a company great.”