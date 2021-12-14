City Council set to nominate, vote for 2022 mayor

The Santa Clarita City Council is set to once again use its final meeting of the year to nominate and vote in the city’s mayor and mayor pro tem for next year.

Scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the City Hall council chambers, the nomination and selection process involves the outgoing mayor, Bill Miranda, making closing comments before ultimately handing the gavel over to the city clerk.

Following the handing over of the gavel, the council will then nominate and vote on which of the five of them should lead the dais in 2022. Following the selection of mayor, nominations for mayor pro tem — a position currently held by Councilwoman Laurene Weste — will then be made, according to the City Council agenda for the meeting.

Miranda was unanimously selected by his colleagues last year, becoming the first Latino mayor of Santa Clarita after serving as mayor pro tem to his predecessor, Councilman Cameron Smyth.

Councilman Jason Gibbs is the only sitting council member who has not yet held either the mayor or mayor pro tem position after he first joined the council in December 2020.

Weste last served as mayor in 2018 and Councilwoman Marsha McLean last held the title in 2019.

The council chambers are located in City Hall at 23920 Valencia Blvd. Members of the public are afforded one minute to address the legislative body.