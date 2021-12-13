City invites student submissions for annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities program, is inviting local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

To qualify, students must be between 13 and 18 years old by April 1, 2022, while submissions are due to Santa Clarita Sister Cities by Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The theme of the 2022 contest is “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All,” which asks students to highlight the importance of climate change, its impact on water resources in local and global communities and how youth are helping address this important global issue.

The top entries from Santa Clarita are expected to be submitted to Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C., to compete with submissions from other sister cities organizations across the globe for the grand prize of $1,000 in each category.

Santa Clarita students have a track record of success in this contest, according to organizers.

In 2021, a poem by Valencia High School student Brandon Cho was selected by Sister Cities International as the national second-place winner, while original music by Canyon High School student Julios De Jesus was chosen as a national third-place winner in the showcase.

Santa Clarita Sister Cities is a local organization whose mission is to foster international partnerships between the city of Santa Clarita and cities abroad to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian and economic programs and exchanges.

It is a mission of Sisters Cities International, a nonprofit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time.

The city of Santa Clarita has international Sister Cities in Tena, Ecuador, and Sariaya, Philippines.

Interested teens may submit one entry per category, along with a completed entry form, at SantaClaritaSisterCities.org. Contact Tess Simgen at 661-250-3726 or Elena Galvez at 661-255-4911 or email [email protected] with any questions.