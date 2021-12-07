COC board seeks public input for trustee area maps

News Release

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s board of trustees seeks public input from the community on revised trustee area boundaries at two upcoming public hearings.

Every 10 years, districts that conduct their elections by trustee areas must adjust those boundaries to account for population changes reflected in updated U.S. Census Bureau data. The California Department of Finance released census data in October; prompting the district to begin the redistricting process.

Census data shows the population of the district, which governs College of the Canyons, grew more than 7.6% from 2010 to 2020 within the five current trustee areas. The boundary lines must be adjusted to ensure each area contains nearly equal population, according to a released statement from the district.

The district hired a demographic consultant to evaluate the population data and developed adjusted trustee area maps that balance the population. In November, the board of trustees reviewed initial draft maps; they followed up with a study session for further evaluation.

The next step is for the district to receive public input on proposed trustee area changes.

Santa Clarita Valley residents may attend the next board meetings via Zoom on Wednesday and Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. and provide public input. Residents who are unable to attend the meetings can submit comments online, too.

The board of trustees must conduct a final review of the proposed maps and vote to select one at the Jan. 19 meeting. By law, the board of trustees must submit new trustee area maps to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder no later than Feb. 28, 2022.

For information, visit canyons.edu/administration/board/meetings/index.php.