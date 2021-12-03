College Clout acquired by Greek House

Greek House, a custom college apparel and Inc. 5000 company, recently announced the acquisition of locally based College Clout, a custom college apparel startup, which is set to be absorbed into its umbrella brand.

Greek House co-founders Luke McGurrin and Karthik Shanadi stated that the acquisition was strongly based on Jordan Calderon’s personal talent, according to a news release.

Calderon, a Stevenson Ranch resident, was the CEO and founder of College Clout and is set to be taking an advisory marketing role within Greek House.

“Jordan is only 22, super young, and super impressive. Even just meeting with him, I think someone at his age, having that knowledge across marketing as well as in our industry, is a very interesting find,” McGurrin said in a prepared statement. “His level of understanding was something that really stuck out to us. He’s a little hustler too. He came from the same background as us and we saw a lot of ourselves in him. We wanted to take the raw talent we saw in him and supercharge him into [our] environment. It was a no-brainer and a perfect fit.”

College Clout was a direct competitor of Greek House, and with the new acquisition, Greek House is set to accumulate all the customer relationships, ambassadors, IP and partnerships that College Clout has developed over its four-year stretch, per the release.

“It’s a dream come true for any entrepreneur to get to a point where their company becomes acquired,” Calderon added in the release. “The funny thing is, I actually studied what Luke and Karthik were doing over at Greek House and modeled the beginning stages of my company based on theirs. They’ve built an incredible business and company culture over the years. I’m honored to be able to finally join forces and help push Greek House to the next level.”

College Thread LLC, the parent company of Greek House, has recently been expanding, and now has new different subsidiaries for custom merchandise, such as Go Threadly.