Communication failure leaves students in rush to find new SAT test site

Students study long hours and stress about the SAT tests in hopes of obtaining high scores for college. However, students who choose West Ranch High School as their test site for Saturday will be unable to take the SATs after the College Board failed to notify them until early this week, according to Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“West Ranch informed College Board in early November that the school would not be able to offer the December SAT,” wrote Caldwell in an email. “College Board did not take it off their schedule or notify test takers.”

Caldwell said administrators from West Ranch High School reached out to the College Board notifying that they did not have enough proctors for the exam.

“West Ranch received a response back from College Board acknowledging they would not be able to offer the SATs,” Caldwell said.

He acknowledged this late notification from the College Board would affect Santa Clarita Valley students and other test takers from across Los Angeles County who selected West Ranch High School as their test site.

West Ranch High School will offer SATs in March, he added.

Students seeking a SAT site can visit collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/sat/register/find-test-centers.