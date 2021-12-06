Community invited to candle lighting for those lost

SIGNAL FILE PHOTO: Diane Briones and Alice Renolds light the candles before the audience at the 19th annual Candle Light Remembrance Program presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, Sunday evening, Dec. 8, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal
The Compassionate Friends of Santa Clarita Valley are inviting the community to come together to remember loved ones who have died at the 20th annual Candle Lighting Remembrance Program on Dec. 12.

The national Compassionate Friends organization created Worldwide Candle Lighting Day in 1997 as a day “to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who left too soon,” according to their website.

The ceremony, which is set to take place in an outdoor grass area of the New Life Assembly of God church, is expected to include music, poems, selected readings and candle lighting, with battery-operated candles set to be provided to participants.

The 20th annual Candle Lighting Remembrance Program is scheduled 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at New Life Assembly of God, located at 27053 Honby Ave. in Canyon Country.

For more information, visit compassionatefriends-scv.org or call 661-252-4654. 

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for nearly three years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at eal[email protected]

