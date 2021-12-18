Coroner ID’s woman found dead near Castaic Lake

Officials from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office have identified the person found dead at the scene of a reported gunshot wound near Castaic Lake Thursday night.

The victim found on an embankment near Lake Hughes Road and Ball Point Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. was identified as a 48-year-old Castaic woman, according to Lt. David Smith of the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Her cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation, Smith added.

At the time of the initial report, Lt. Marc Phillips of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said that preliminary information indicated there was a gunshot victim at the scene and homicide detectives had been dispatched, but that few details were known as of Thursday night.

Officials from the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday night they were responding to Castaic Lake, but could also not provide any additional information.

“All info came through the (California Highway Patrol) and (L.A. County Sheriff’s Department),” said Supervisor Melinda Choi, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, adding that paramedics did not transport anyone from the scene to the hospital.