An assault with a deadly weapon suspect remains loose following reports of the suspect pointing his black semiautomatic handgun on Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive in Santa Clarita around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

The suspect is described as being a white male in his 50s and fled out of view in a Toyota Tundra, according to Sgt. Robert Gonzalez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Still outstanding, and we don’t have anyone arrested for the charge,” Gonzalez said.