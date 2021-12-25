Deadly weapon suspect remains loose

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
An assault with a deadly weapon suspect remains loose following reports of the suspect pointing his black semiautomatic handgun on Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive in Santa Clarita around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. 

The suspect is described as being a white male in his 50s and fled out of view in a Toyota Tundra, according to Sgt. Robert Gonzalez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“Still outstanding, and we don’t have anyone arrested for the charge,” Gonzalez said. 

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

