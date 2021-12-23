Deputies detain one after reported assault

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained one person after a reported assault with a deadly weapon in Saugus Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported on the 27500 block of Raindance Place, near the intersection of Heidi Jo Lane, around 1:45 p.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

“A female was retrieving property from (a residence) when she got into a verbal argument with a male on the property,” Arriaga said.

The man then reportedly held a firearm to the victim, Arriaga added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene at the request of the Sheriff’s Department for the reported assault, treating one patient on the scene, but transporting no one to the hospital, according to Fire Department supervisor Franklin Lopez.

One person was taken into custody as a result of this incident, Arriaga later added.