Deputies detain one after reported assault

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies and ambulance respond to an assault with a deadly weapon in on Raindance Place and Heidi Jo Lane in Saugus on Wednesday, 122221. Dan Watson/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained one person after a reported assault with a deadly weapon in Saugus Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported on the 27500 block of Raindance Place, near the intersection of Heidi Jo Lane, around 1:45 p.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

“A female was retrieving property from (a residence) when she got into a verbal argument with a male on the property,” Arriaga said.

The man then reportedly held a firearm to the victim, Arriaga added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene at the request of the Sheriff’s Department for the reported assault, treating one patient on the scene, but transporting no one to the hospital, according to Fire Department supervisor Franklin Lopez.

One person was taken into custody as a result of this incident, Arriaga later added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies detain and search a witness after responding to an assault with a deadly weapon on Raindance Place and Heidi Jo Lane in Saugus on Wednesday, 122221. Dan Watson/The Signal
