Deputies respond to burglary, make arrest

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary late Sunday afternoon, resulting in a burglary suspect being arrested, according to Lt. James Royal.

Deputies received a call for service at approximately 2:53 p.m. on the 27000 block of Hideaway Avenue, near Soledad Canyon and Whites Canyon Road.

The suspect went around the apartment complex ringing doorbells and ultimately broke through a window and entered the residence, according to Royal.

“We responded to a call about someone knocking on doors, ringing doorbells and refusing to leave,” Royal said. “The person subsequently went inside an apartment and we arrested him.”

Deputies identified the suspect as a 28-year-old homeless man.