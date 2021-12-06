Deputies respond to burglary, make arrest

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary late Sunday afternoon, resulting in a burglary suspect being arrested, according to Lt. James Royal. 

Deputies received a call for service at approximately 2:53 p.m. on the 27000 block of Hideaway Avenue, near Soledad Canyon and Whites Canyon Road. 

The suspect went around the apartment complex ringing doorbells and ultimately broke through a window and entered the residence, according to Royal. 

“We responded to a call about someone knocking on doors, ringing doorbells and refusing to leave,” Royal said. “The person subsequently went inside an apartment and we arrested him.” 

Deputies identified the suspect as a 28-year-old homeless man. 

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

