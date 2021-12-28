Deputies suspect alcohol involved in Christmas crash

Law enforcement officials said they believe drunk driving resulted in a Christmas Day crash, with the driver allegedly testing two times over the legal limit.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the collision was reported in the morning on Saturday near Edgewater Lane and Bridgeport Lane in Valencia.

“A male was arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Day after he collided his car with a light pole,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga. “He blew almost double the BAC limit and was driving with a passenger in the car.”

The passenger in the vehicle was not injured. However, the driver, a 33-year-old investor from Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a reported blood alcohol content of .154%.

It is illegal to drive in the state of California with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more.

He was released on citation with a notice to appear in court on a future date.