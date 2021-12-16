Faith Community Church to resume annual ‘Festividad for Christ’ Christmas celebration

News release

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Newhall’s Faith Community Church will again welcome hundreds of neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event.

Now in its 16th year, “Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary catered lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need.

New this year is a petting zoo where children are invited to interact with goats, sheep, a pig, alpaca, and more.

The event is scheduled run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church campus on Meadowridge Drive, just south of Newhall Avenue.

“We look forward to resuming our annual tradition and hosting an event that brings so much joy to our neighbors each year,” said Senior Pastor Steve Jackson. “It’s Faith Community Church’s way of sharing God’s blessings, and we invite anyone who lives in the neighborhood to join us for the festivities.”

The event is organized and hosted by the church’s members, with more than 100 families volunteering, purchasing gifts and donating clothing. Lunch will be provided by GSC Studio Catering.

“Festividad for Christ” Community Christmas Celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church, 24620 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Clarita. For more information, call the church at 661-259-1741.