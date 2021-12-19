Five vehicles collide, child and adult taken to hospital

A child with a nose bleed and an adult with minor injuries were taken to a nearby hospital Saturday afternoon after a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 5.
At approximately 3:11 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a traffic collision that occurred on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway. On arrival, CHP officers found five vehicles that collided with each other.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched ambulances to the location. According to Fire Capt. Norman Queen, a child with a nose bleed and an adult who sustained minor injuries were transported to a nearby hospital.
CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said the collision blocked lanes one and two on the interstate. At approximately 3:50 p.m., the vehicles were cleared from the interstate.
CHP officers are investigating the cause of the multiple-vehicle collision.