Five vehicles collide, child and adult taken to hospital

A child with a nose bleed and an adult with minor injuries were taken to a nearby hospital Saturday afternoon after a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 5.

At approximately 3:11 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a traffic collision that occurred on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway. On arrival, CHP officers found five vehicles that collided with each other.

A multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway near Magic Mountain Parkway on Saturday, 121821. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched ambulances to the location. According to Fire Capt. Norman Queen, a child with a nose bleed and an adult who sustained minor injuries were transported to a nearby hospital.

CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said the collision blocked lanes one and two on the interstate. At approximately 3:50 p.m., the vehicles were cleared from the interstate.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the multiple-vehicle collision.