Garcia announces 2021 Congressional App Challenge winner

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Sanjay Srikanth and Larren Wells as the winners of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 25th District. Wells and Srikanth are seniors at Saugus High School.

“I am excited to announce that Sanjay Srikanth and Larren Wells of Saugus High School have won the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 25th District,” said Garcia. “I applaud Sanjay and Larren for thinking outside the box and creating an app that serves an important and practical purpose for our local community. I am proud of all the young, brilliant students from California’s 25th District that participated in this year’s competition. I also want to thank our local judges J. Bob Balaram, Cris Pérez, and Scott Evans for their work deciding this year’s winner.”

Wells and Srikanth’s app “GetBackToWorkSCV” is web-based and allows jobseekers to seek help with a resume and online career profile creation at no cost. Wells and Srikanth were motivated to create the “GetBackToWorkSCV” app because of the significant job layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app was chosen by a panel of three independent judges from California’s 25th District. Wells and Srikanth’s app will be displayed on the official U.S. House of Representatives website.