Henry Mayo reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to warn of a winter surge.

The deaths follow another death reported by the hospital Monday, and since the onset of the pandemic, Henry Mayo has reported a total of 187 deaths related to the virus, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

Public Health also confirmed eight additional cases of the Omicron variant for a total of 15 in L.A. County.

“Preliminary data indicates that the Omicron variant is highly infectious and that being fully vaccinated might not provide adequate protection against infection,” Public Health officials said in a prepared statement. “Public Health encourages everyone who is eligible for a booster to get one as soon as possible and to continue wearing a mask when in crowded public spaces.”

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,138

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,549,296

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 15

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 27,352

Hospitalizations countywide: 718

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 14: 22, with 1,678 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 58, 27 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 39,785

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Dec. 14: 367

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Dec. 5: 77.0%*

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of Dec. 5: 73.6%*

*These figures now include all eligible Los Angeles County residents ages 5 and older.