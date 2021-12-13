Lief Labs earns A2LA certification

Lief Labs, a Santa Clarita-based formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced it has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) certification.

The A2LA ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification is a nationally and internationally recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction, specifying both management and technical requirements, including how to run effective quality management systems, ensure competency of staff and equipment, document organization, and establish steps for corrective action.

The accreditation is very highly regarded among scientific circles, as it is an extremely specific accreditation, relevant only to technical competence in laboratory environments, according to a Lief Labs news release.

“By achieving this formal recognition from the A2LA ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, Lief’s quality control laboratory demonstrates our commitment to a secure and established quality system,” Thanh Luu, quality control manager at Lief Labs, said in a prepared statement. “We use criteria and procedures specifically developed to determine technical competence, thus assuring that the quality of products we have tested are accurate and reliable. Moreover, our results can be accepted across the country and internationally without further testing, which improves confidence in laboratory results and boosts international trade. In the end, our goal is to enhance customer confidence and satisfaction, and we are very proud to have reached this significant quality control milestone at Lief.”