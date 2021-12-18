Man arrested on suspicion of selling, possessing various drugs

A 54-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of selling and possessing various drugs following a traffic stop in Castaic on Tuesday.

The arrest stems from a deputy noticing an alleged vehicle code violation by the man’s vehicle near Commerce Center Drive and Highway 126.

“While contacting the male driver during a traffic stop, deputies observed drug paraphernalia within reach of the suspect,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “During a search of his car, they found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, more than an ounce of cocaine, heroin and contraband similar for use of selling narcotics.”

The man was arrested on various allegations of suspicion of narcotics for sale. He was released on his own recognizance on Thursday, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records.