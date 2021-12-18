Mapp appointed new assistant principal at West Ranch high

News Release

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced the appointment of Kanika Mapp as the assistant principal at West Ranch High School beginning Jan. 4.

Mapp taught special education at West Ranch since 2006. She also served as an administrative intern during the school year and summer school on an interim basis.

She also helped organize projects such as Harts of Gold and the LINK Mentor program in the Hart district.

“Ms. Mapp has been an outstanding special education teacher for many years within our district and is recognized as a teacher-leader,” said Hart district Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Most recently she stepped up to temporarily fill an important administrative role. I am pleased that we can now remove the ‘interim’ role from her title.”

While at West Ranch, Mapp was an important leader in implementing the co-teaching model across the district. She also served in a critical position for West Ranch’s intervention program in math.

In addition, Mapp served as the special education department chair and Western Association Schools and Colleges leader. Prior to teaching in the Hart district, she taught both special education and math in Decatur, Georgia.

Mapp has a bachelor of science degree in mathematics education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and a master’s degree from Georgia State University, as well as her teaching and administrative credentials.