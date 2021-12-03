Newhall resident, actor Eddie Mekka dies at 69

Actor Eddie Mekka died at his Newhall home on Saturday at the age of 69.

“It is with deep regret that we share with you the passing of our beloved Eddie Mekka,” said a statement made by his brother, Warren Mekjian, on his official Facebook page Saturday. “Eddie passed away peacefully in his Newhall, California, home on Saturday.”

Mekka was best known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa, Shirley Feeney’s boyfriend, on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.”

Among those posting condolence messages on social media was Cindy Williams, who played Feeney on the show. She tweeted, “My darling Eddie, a world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I’ll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories.”

Co-star Michael McKean also tweeted Thursday, adding, “A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning. A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie.”

Mekka’s family asked that the family be left in their time of grief and mourning, but welcomed the public to share memories of Mekka and condolences on his Facebook fan page.