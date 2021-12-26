Officials ask for public’s help finding missing person

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department seek the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen Saturday night.

Odeh Fouad Haddad, 67, of Saugus, was last seen Saturday around 9 a.m. on the 28000 block of Shadow Valley Lane, according to the LASD Missing Persons Unit.

“Mr. Haddad suffers from depression,” reads a missing person bulletin released by law enforcement. “His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.”

Haddad is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown eyes, glasses, a beard and white hair. He was driving a black 2011 Audi Q5 SUV with California plates of 8RLD176.

Anyone with information on Hadad’s disappearance has been asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.