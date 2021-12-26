Officials ask for public’s help finding missing person

Missing Person, Odeh Fouad Haddad. Courtesy Art
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department seek the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen Saturday night.   

Odeh Fouad Haddad, 67, of Saugus, was last seen Saturday around 9 a.m. on the 28000 block of Shadow Valley Lane, according to the LASD Missing Persons Unit. 

“Mr. Haddad suffers from depression,” reads a missing person bulletin released by law enforcement. “His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.” 

Haddad is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown eyes, glasses, a beard and white hair. He was driving a black 2011 Audi Q5 SUV with California plates of 8RLD176.   

Anyone with information on Hadad’s disappearance has been asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.   

 If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org. 

  • Missing Person, Odeh Fouad Haddad. Courtesy Art
  • Missing Person, Odeh Fouad Haddad. Courtesy Art
Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a reporter for The Signal. He's new at the newspaper but grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story to share? Reach out at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS