One trapped after crash on Soledad Canyon Road

A person was reportedly trapped after a traffic collision occurred on a rainy Thursday morning.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Prima Way around 11 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Esteban Benitez.

Units arriving at the scene discovered one person trapped in their vehicle following the crash and immediately began work to extricate them, Benitez said, noting that an ambulance was also on the scene standing by.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.