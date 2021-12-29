Rapper C.h.a.m.p Blessed by a Bullet

C.h.a.m.p is the artist name of Mesquite, Texas rapper Nate Miller, widely known for his hit “Baby Debo” from his EP YOLO. The name C.H.A.M.P is an acronym for “change happens at my pace.” The term has multiple meanings to the artist who, despite his young age, has seen more than his share of hardship. His upcoming album Therapy is set to be released in March of 2022, and is supposed to capture the recollection of C.h.a.m.p’s entire upbringing from his birth past his fatal shooting in 2019, which would ultimately lead him to expressing his pain through song.

On August 31, 2019 Nathaniel Glen Miller, otherwise known as C.h.a.m.p, was fatally shot in the head. C.h.a.m.p claims to have died and come back to life. C.h.a.m.ps album is said to really capture his mindstate and emotions within the 5 months of rehab that followed his shooting.

Within the space of only 6 months, his talent shined through his EP’s “Paper Route” and “YOLO” which to date has surpassed 200,000 streams across streaming platforms. However, his accomplishments exceeded that accolade. C.h.a.m.p’s viral single “Baby Debo” broke the 50,000 views mark within just one month of it’s release. His clever rhyme schemes and unique flow has made him a rapper with a fresh sound captivating the industry. Not sleeping on his potential, C.h.a.m.p expanded his resume as the CEO of IER Entertainment.

While fans are still soaking up his EP’s, C.h.a.m.p has been teasing a March release of his album, “Therapy,” set to open fans to his world and experiences that makes him the greatest artist in the making. C.h.a.m.p is new to the game, but already making waves. With consistency his fanbase is sure to expand into international territory. Follow the upcoming superstar, and stream his catalog while he finishes up his upcoming album.

